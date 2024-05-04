THE FINAL CONVENTION IN COURMAYEUR CLOSED THE COPPA DELLE ALPI 2024

COURMAYEUR, Italy, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Alpine Journey of the Coppa delle Alpi by 1000 Miglia 2024.has finished. At the end of this Grand Tour of 1600 kilometres along the Alpine ridge, which touched all 7 countries of the macro-region, along which the 30 competing crews challenged each other in 90 Time Trials and 18 Average Trials, it was time to wrap things up.

Coppa delle Alpi first place finishers Susanna Rohr and Stefano Ginesi

The morning opened at 9.30 a.m. with the prize-giving ceremony: the winners were Stefano Ginesi and Susanna Rohr in a 1934 Fiat 508 S Balilla; second place went to the Belgian crew Decremer-Mertens in their 1951 Aston Martin Db2 and third were Carrara and Consoli in a 1953 Jaguar XK 120 Ots. This was followed by the Final Conference, which gave a sense of the thematic itinerary of the talk legs, during which a team of experts chosen by 1000 Miglia, who travelled in 8 historic cars following the convoy, met with institutions and representatives of local best practices. Alberto Piantoni, CEO of 1000 Miglia Srl, presented the project as follows: "Bringing classic cars to the Alps to talk about sustainability seemed crazy at first glance. But the boldness of the 1000 Miglia today is no longer about speed, it is boldness of thought: with this project we wanted to create a network between the Alpine communities, which have a reserve of important values that we wanted to narrate with the help of these cars, masterpieces of technique and design. The towns responded enthusiastically and even opened the doors of their pedestrian centres to us". Two macro-areas were discussed in depth by the numerous guests on stage: "Traces of place consciousness and good practices in the Alpine platform" followed by "Scenarios and the great challenges of the Alpine platform".

This edition of the Coppa delle Alpi will remain a one-off and in 2025 the race will again be held in winter. The Think Tank part will take an independent route, mindful of what this journey has left behind. Landscapes, voices, values, the consciousness of an urgent change enclosed in an image that has remained imprinted in the eyes of the participants: that of the mer de glace from the Refuge Montenvers or, better, what remains of it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404809/Coppa_delle_Alpi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404808/4687807/Coppa_delle_Alpi_Logo.jpg