The exosome therapeutics market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 41%, claims Roots Analysis

Driven by the development of novel platforms and advanced technologies, along with consistent efforts of the stakeholders in research and development of exosome therapeutics, the domain is set to see some FDA approved therapies in this decade

With the advancements in technologies developing targeted drug delivery therapies, the researchers are shifting their focus on exosomes as therapeutic drug interventions and drug delivery carriers. The growing interest in exploring exosomes for therapeutic purposes can be attributed to their ability to enter the respective organs, manifesting best results even in a weakened immune system and be stored for longer periods of time, owing to their greater life span. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation and sufficient financial support from investors, the exosome therapeutics market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.

Key Market Insights

Presently, 120+ exosome therapeutics are being evaluated across different phases of development for the treatment of numerous disease indications, including COVID-19

More than 40% clinical candidates are being evaluated in late stages (phase II and above) of clinical development, while 60% of the therapeutic candidates are in preclinical stage of development. More than 80% of the therapy candidates, that are being developed to target a range of disease indications, are allogeneic in nature.

More than 60 industry and non-industry players are engaged in the development of exosome therapeutics, globally

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World has emerged as the hub, featuring the presence of approximately 40% developers. The market is currently dominated by the presence of small firms (47%). Interestingly, 11% of the players are mid-sized, engaged in the development of these novel therapeutics.

Till date, more than 4,000 patients have been enrolled in around 55 clinical trials, worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased over the last two years. Of the total number of trials, more than 50% are active and still recruiting patients, while close to 20% have already been completed.

Grants worth over USD 200 million have been awarded to support the ongoing research efforts

More than USD 150 million have been awarded for the support period of less than 4 years to identify and develop novel exosome therapeutics. Further, about 85% grants have been awarded for the purpose of non-small business innovation research and technology transfer, amounting to more than USD 185 million.

Close to 50 global events related to exosomes were organized in the last few years

Majority of the events related to exosomes were organized in North America (56%). It is worth highlighting that the main agenda of these events was to discuss the developments and challenges associated with exosome-based therapeutics.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at a CAGR of 53%, between 2017 and 2021

Maximum number of partnerships were established in 2020 indicating a recent rise in the interest of players engaged in the field of exosomes therapeutics. It is worth highlighting that the majority of the deals were research agreements, representing over 35% of the total number of partnerships signed. This is followed by development agreements (16%) and licensing agreements (14%).

Amount close to USD 550 million has been invested by both private and public investors, across 35 funding instances, since 2017

Companies involved in the development of exosome therapeutics have raised around USD 330 million through venture funding, which represents 40% of the total capital raised between 2017 to 2022. Overall, around 85 investors have actively financed various projects / initiatives in this domain.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 41.1%, during the period 2029-2040

Owing to the approvals of a number of exosome therapeutic candidates in the coming years, anticipated billion-dollar market is to be divided across various segments. Asia-Pacific (primarily China) is expected to capture more than 70% of the market share by 2040.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of exosome therapies?

Which are the key drugs being developed across early and late stages of development?

What are the key agendas being discussed in various global events / conferences related to exosomes?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting the research related to exosome therapies?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to exosome therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity, related to exosome therapies likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the exosome therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Therapeutic

Allogeneic Therapy



Autologous Therapy

Target Indication(s)

Degenerative Meniscal Injury



Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa



Fistula Perianal



Retinitis Pigmentosa

Therapeutic Area

Dermatological Disorders



Muscoskeletal Disorders



Ophthalmic Diseases



Rectal Disorders

Route of Administration

Fistula Tract



Intra-articular



Intra-ocular

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, exosome therapeutics are increasingly being recognized as novel modulators for different therapeutic purposes. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Xavier Avat (Chief Business Officer, Capricor Therapeutics)

Patricia C. Freire (R&D and Innovation Manager, Exogenus Therapeutics)

(R&D and Innovation Manager, Exogenus Therapeutics) Soonho Song (Chief Business Officer, ILIAS Biologics )

The report includes brief profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), details about drug, such as information on type of therapy and current development status, information on type of therapy (if available), recent developments related to exosome therapeutics and manufacturing capabilities of the players.

Codiak BioSciences

Coya Therapeutics

Curexsys

EV Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics

SHIFTBIO

AEGLE Therapeutics

AVEM Healthcare

Cellular Biomedicine Group

OBCTCD24

ReNeuron

Stem Cell Medicine

