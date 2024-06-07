The European Patent Office unveils the finalists for the European Inventor Award 2024

MUNICH, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Patent Office (EPO) proudly unveils the twelve finalists for the esteemed 2024 European Inventor Award, spotlighting inventors leading technological advancement across diverse domains including healthcare, energy storage, and manufacturing. These innovators stand as models of ingenuity, recognised not only for their scientific and technological prowess but also for the profound societal impact of their inventions.

Selected through rigorous evaluation by a distinguished international jury, these visionary minds will be celebrated at a dynamic hybrid ceremony on July 9, 2024 in Malta. Global audiences can partake in the excitement through live streaming, ensuring worldwide engagement with this important occasion.

The finalists by category are:

Industry:

Icelandic Fertram Sigurjonsson and his team for developing a biotech-derived wound healing product using fish skin.

Fiorenzo Dioni from Italy and Richard Oberle from Germany for their advancements in aluminium casting technology that reduces carbon emissions in automotive manufacturing.

Ulf Landegren and Simon Fredriksson from Sweden for their work in molecular diagnostics enhancing disease detection and management.

SMEs:

Finnish inventors Sirpa Jalkanen and Markku Jalkanen for their work on a targeted immunotherapy to treat cancer.

French inventors Bruno Mottet, Lydéric Bocquet and their team for their osmotic power generation technology utilising nanostructured materials.

A Polish team led by Olga Malinkiewicz for their innovative thin-film perovskite solar cell printing technology.

Research:

German Cordelia Schmid, for her AI solutions that enable advanced machine perception that closely mimics human visual interpretation.

Maltese Tonio Sant and Daniel Buhagiar and their team for their sustainable offshore energy storage solution.

The French team led by David Devos and Caroline Moreau for their innovative treatments for Parkinson's disease that offer better management of the disease and fewer side effects.

Non-EPO Countries:

A Brazilian team led by Fernando Catalano and Micael Carmo for their innovations that reduce noise and carbon emissions in air travel.

American-based David Fattal for his advancements in display optics and software to create glasses-free 3D imaging.

Masato Sagawa from Japan for his contributions to developing superior permanent magnets used in various high-tech applications.

