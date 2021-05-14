The European Art Of Taste: The Excellence Of Italian Fruit & Veg. Is More And More Appreciated By Consumers In China, Japan And Taiwan

Despite a difficult 2020, the project funded by the European Union confirms the results of its first year, focusing on digital communication and products quality.

BOLOGNA, Italy, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformation of the world during the year of the pandemic has forced professionals to rethink their actions in terms of communication and trade. The European Art of Taste, the project funded by the European Union to promote the excellence of fruit and vegetables made in Italy in China, Japan and Taiwan, has focused on innovative and digital communication strategies, managing to keep alive the relationships with consumers and professionals in the sector.

Consumers have showed an extreme interest about Italian products, all distinguished by the great production competence and taste quality. Users were directly involved with 50 million impressions on social media and 40 thousand visits to the website. These results also included the involvement of some well-known opinion leaders and influencers who shared their taste experience with their followers through live recipes and tastings. Excellent results were also obtained from the Taste EU contest in which over a thousand participants experimented with the products with their own creations, documenting them with photographs.

Despite the limitations, The European Art of Taste managed in the first months of 2020 to welcome some producers in Sicily, the land of blood oranges, and to organize a series of dinners in China, Japan and Taiwan. Taking advantage of the digital platforms provided by the fairs of Macfrut Italy, HC China, Sia Fruit Logistica, The European Art of Taste has been able to present the project to more than 100 thousand participants, meeting buyers and professionals who were also involved in 6 workshops dedicated to receiving and knowledge of the peculiarities of kiwi, orange, pear, tomato sauce and processed fruits and vegetables.

The European Art of Taste project will also continue throughout 2021 with its third year, focusing more and more on digital while waiting to be able to return to normality and involve consumers, journalists and professionals in incoming, in-store events and fairs, to present the products of the leading companies in the Italian and European sector as Conserve Italia, Origine Group, Jingold, Joinfruit, King Fruit, Mazzoni, RK Growers and Oranfrizer.

For further information and details: www.europeanartoftaste.com; www.europeanartoftaste.ch

