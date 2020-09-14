The European Art of Taste Presents a New Animated Press Kit to Celebrate the Beauty and Quality of Italian Fruits and Vegetables

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding new ways to communicate the values of Italian fruits and vegetables during Covid-19 is an important challenge that involves all of the sector's professionals. The European Art of Taste, Discover the Italian Fruit & Veg Masterpieces, funded by CSO Italy and the European Union (for 3,7 million Euro) to promote the quality of Made in Italy products in China, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong, presents the results of its first year with a new and original format, creating an innovative press kit, totally digital and hand drawn, free to consult on its website.

https://europeanartoftaste.com/en/press-kit-2020/

The press kit, realised by the communication team, was born from the artistic inspiration at the origin of the project to celebrate the Italian art and its incredible natural products with a new style. The entire path of cultivation and processing of fruit and vegetables grown according to strict European Union production regulations are animated to recreate the characteristics of a lifestyle rich in health and well-being typical of the Mediterranean diet that was born in Italy.

The Italian excellences are the main character of the press kit, with the focus on the products that can be tasted in Asia: Red oranges, kiwifruit, processed vegetables, tomato sauce and fruit juice are described in their quality, provenience and tasting values, together with the information about their production process, consumption trend and import/export numbers.

An important space is dedicated also to the companies that are part of the CSO Italy project: Oranfrizer, Apofruit, Conserve Italia, Kingfruit, Joinfruit, Jingold, Cico Mazzoni, Lagnasco Group and Origine Group. Those companies are leading the Italian fruit & veg sector and are appreciated all over the world for the quality and safety of their production. The importance of creating a link with the Asiatic countries has been proven in the first six months of the year. Despite the problems brought by Covid-19, Italian exportation in China has shown an increase of +74,7%, with an important contribution of Kiwifruit (96% of the market) with a total value of 26 million dollars (Source: ICE Italia).

The launch of the press kit paves the way for the second year of activity of the European Art of Taste - Discover the European Fruit & Veg Masterpieces project which will involve consumers through the media, social activities but also with promotion and tasting of products in the Large-scale distribution market. The video press kits will be an agile communication tool that will be sent to all those interested in learning more about the European project.

For further information and details: www.europeanartoftaste.com; www.europeanartoftaste.ch

