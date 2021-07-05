The European Art of Taste: Italian fruit and vegetables communicated through the art and illustrations of Antonio Pronostico

Italy is the land of sunshine, good food and the Mediterranean diet celebrated by The European Art of Taste with the works of art of a young Italian artist

BOLOGNA, Italy, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The goal of The European Art of Taste, the EU-funded project for 3.7 million euros now in its third year of activity, is to tell and present the great biodiversity and the very high quality of fruit and vegetables made in Italy in China, Taiwan and Japan. To celebrate these natural masterpieces and tell to consumers and professionals of the Asian market, EAOT has used the most representative instrument of Italy, that is, art.

Art that in Italy is lived every day thanks to the natural landscapes, the monuments and artistic masterpieces that from the Renaissance onwards have been around the world. Hence the inspiration for the communication campaign created by the young artist Antonio Pronostico, a rising star of Italian illustration and drawing who illustrated the entire campaign with original boards in which all the protagonist products of the project are celebrated. Thanks to his skill, in fact, kiwis, oranges and processed vegetables become the subjects of a dynamic and extremely artistic campaign that recovers the colors and traditions of Asian peoples to celebrate a union of taste and cultures.

Despite his young age, the artist Antonio Pronostico already has presented numerous solo and group exhibitions, as well as lasting collaborations with the main Italian newspapers, magazines and publishing houses. In 2019 he published his first graphic novel entitled Sniff, reaping success throughout Europe with numerous reprints and translations, thanks to the particularity of his trait clearly visible in the visual of the EAOT campaign. Thanks to this new style EAOT has been able to develop animations, press kits and materials for professionals unique in their kind to reach Asian professionals and consumers, conquered as shown by the numbers (50 million impressions on social networks and 40 thousand visits to the site) from this type of communication.

The European Art of Taste project will continue to celebrate the masterpieces of Italian nature and art throughout 2021, focusing more and more on digital while waiting to be able to return to normality and involve consumers, journalists and professionals in incoming, in-store events and exhibitions.

For further information and details: www.europeanartoftaste.com; www.europeanartoftaste.ch

SOURCE The European Art of Taste