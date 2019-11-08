The European Art of Taste: CSO ITALY Launches The "Fruit Soul" Photography Contest in China

Dedicated to all those who love Made in Italy fruit and veg. First prize is an unforgettable holiday in Italy for two people

BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European Art of Taste: Italian Fruit & Veg Masterpieces, the three-year campaign promoted by CSO ITALY thanks to co-funding by the European Union, calls on all Chinese consumers who love art and fruit & veg, giving the green light to the "Fruit Soul" photography contest.

The goal of the contest is to take a food art photograph that interprets the taker's favourite product. The focus is on the Made in Europe fruit and processed produce represented by CSO ITALY, including kiwis, Sicilian blood oranges, fruit juices and tomato puree (the subject of the photograph doesn't necessarily have to be with the product).

The "Fruit Soul" contest will last from 1 October to 30 November 2019 and consumers who intend to participate should register, upload their original photograph online and fill in and sign the special registration form by 23:59 on 30 November 2019.

All photographs will then be judged at by a jury of professionals specially chosen by CSO ITALY that will decide the winner of an exclusive holiday for two people to Italy - more specifically, to Sicily, UNESCO World Heritage Site island and land of PDO oranges. The winner will thus be able to further develop their bond with the PDO fruits and see them directly in the field during harvesting.

A unique opportunity for all those who love eating fruit & veg and appreciate its beauty and colours and the sense of life they exude and wish to capture this in an artistic photograph, hopefully winning a wonderful trip to Italy.

For regulations and info on how to register visit http://contest.europeanartoftaste.com/

www.europeanartoftaste.com

