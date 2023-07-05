The Europe Probiotics Market to Worth $18.76 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

05 Jul, 2023, 18:45 BST
Europe seeks improved framework to utilize promising probiotics market potential
CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe probiotics market will grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2022-2028.
Probiotic-based products are used to improve the immune system. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness about the good immune system and its long-term benefits is increasing. Thus, people prefer probiotics. In many developed countries, probiotic-based products are used as antioxidants, skin repair, and diabetes. The consumption of unhealthy food, alcoholic beverages, and others are the major factors that cause disturbed gut health. Obesity and overweight issues are increasing in European countries. Thus, for improving gut health, people prefer probiotics. Probiotics treat various types of cancers, allergies, and other diseases in vaccines as an adjuvant.
The consumption of dairy-based products is increasing as many countries' populations are increasing rapidly. Moreover, the acceptance of dietary-based supplements for improving overall health is increasing in European countries. The e-commerce market is growing rapidly in many counties. Thus, the demand for probiotics in the European market to surge rapidly in the upcoming years.
Europe Probiotics Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 18.76 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 12.40 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
7.14 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
MARKET Segmentation
|
Product, Ingredients, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
EU-5 (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain) and Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe (Russia, Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Switzerland)
|
Market Dynamics
|
· High Consumption of Dairy-Based Probiotics
· Rise in Health-Conscious Consumer Group & Awareness of Health Benefits Associated with Probiotics
· Increasing Acceptance of Probiotic Based Dietary Supplements
In 2022, EU-5 countries accounted for a 58.7% share of the Europe probiotics market. Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are the major revenue contributors to the Europe probiotics market. In developed countries, the awareness about using probiotics for improving gut health is increasing. However, due to unhealthy behavior and food habits, people face various health issues, such as digestion issues, several types of cancers, diabetes, allergy issues, low immunity, and others. Obesity and overweight are the major issues in EU-5 countries, which affect the overall human body. Obesity in children is high compared to adults, whereas the percentage of being overweight is high in adults compared to children.
Many regional governments are promoting healthy habits and nutritional products to improve overall health. Due to increasing health consciousness and awareness among people, the consumption of probiotics is increasing in EU-5 countries. People seek nutritional value-based products with vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. In many countries, such as Germany, France, and the UK, cancer is one of the major causes of death. As probiotics are used as an adjuvant in cancer therapy and treatment for allergy-related diseases, the demand for probiotics is increasing in those countries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for probiotics has increased due to their use in the vaccine as an adjuvant, and the demand is still there for the use of various infectious diseases in the vaccine. People have been seeking products to boost immunity since the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, they prefer probiotics as a supplement for improving the immune system.
Moreover, Poland, the Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary are the key countries in the Central, Eastern, and Southern European probiotics market. Obesity and overweight are the major issues in Poland. The consumption of dairy-based products is increasing. With the increasing awareness about good gut health in Poland, the demand for probiotics is increasing. People in the Netherlands face bowel, stomach, and liver-related problems. Thus, the Netherlands' consumption of probiotic-based food, beverages, and dietary supplements is increasing for improving gut health. As cancer is one of the major causes of death, in cancer therapy, probiotics are used as an adjuvant in Russia. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for probiotics has increased for vaccine use in Russia. Due to the rising diseases and health consciousness, people prefer probiotic-based products. Which in turn, soaring the market demand.
Prominent Vendors
- NESTLE
- Probi
- Danone
- ADM
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd
- International Flavours & Fragrances Inc.
- General Mills
- BioGaia
- AB-Biotics
- Cultech
- Sacco System
- Winclove Probiotics
- PepsiCo
- Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.
- AllergoSan USA, LLC
- PanTheryx
- Sanofi
- Wren Laboratories
- Novozymes
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Market Segmentation
Product
- Functional Food & Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
Ingredients
- Bacteria
- Yeast
Age Group
- Adults
- Pediatrics
Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores & Discounters
- Drug Stores
- Online Stores
Geography
- EU-5
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Netherlands
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- Switzerland
