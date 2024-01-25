The Europe Glamping Market is Set to Reach $1.72 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe glamping market is growing at a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/request-sample/europe-glamping-market-focused-insights

Europe Glamping Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton Focus Reports by Arizton

Europe Glamping Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.72 billion Market Size (2022) USD 861.00 million CAGR (2022-2029) 12.23 % Historical Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2029 Market Segmentation Accommodation, Land Ownership, Area, Size, and End-User (Revenue)

Arizton has recently released its latest research report on the Europe glamping market. The report highlights several key trends and developments shaping the industry in the region.

The report provides complete information regarding consumer preferences and the adoption of glamping in Europe. Glamping combines functionality and aesthetics; hence it appeals to luxury travelers. Staycations are becoming popular, even among glamping enthusiasts. This has also widened the camping changes to a previously untapped market into luxurious accommodations. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the Europe roofing market to gain access to commercially launched products. The UK remains the largest market, but Eastern and Central European countries are the most dynamic. Belgium, Croatia, and Slovenia are some of the emerging glamping destinations that are breathing new life into the glamping market in the region. This is largely because tourism is important for GDP growth in some of these countries. These countries are also taking the sustainability route to reduce environmental pressure and increase economic benefits by tending to eco-travelers. Demographics and profiling potential glamper segments in the region give a well-rounded insight into how the glamping market will do going forward.

Online search for the term glamping doubled over the last couple of years, indicating a high interest in the concept. Existing traditional campground owners are looking at glamping as a profit-generation proposition, thereby increasing supply in the market. Pods/lodges and safari tents are the most common glamping accommodations in the country since they can be set up with a small investment and generate quick returns. Tiny houses are catching the fancy of many in the market as vendors such as Droomparken invest in these types of accommodation.

Key Development

• In 2022, Huttopia, one of the key vendors, acquired two glamping resorts- the Village Doñarragan Park in Hinojos (Huelva) and the El Berguedà campsite in Guardiola de Berguedà (Barcelona), marking the group's admittance into the Iberian Peninsula.

• In 2023, Brokkestøylen, a resort in the Norwegian mountains, won the Luxlife Hotel & Restaurant Award for southern Norway. The resort offers luxury eco pods and a glass restaurant serving local and regenerative food. It is located 600 meters in Setesdal, a UNESCO heritage site surrounded by rivers, forests, and mountains.

Get this Report for Less with Our Subscription Services

Arizton has Published Latest Research Report on the US Glamping Market, Get a Sneak Peak of the Report Now:

The US glamping market is set to expand from $561.42 million in 2023 to an impressive $1.3 billion by 2029.

Glamping has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the US, gaining widespread recognition and acceptance among various segments of leisure travelers. During the outbreak of the pandemic, the travel industry came to a halt, prompting businesses to strategize on continued operations. As leisure travelers canceled trips, they sought alternative vacation planning options.

The new demand for an approach to the outdoors was exceptional. Glamping, previously an emerging travel trend, was suddenly thrust into the spotlight as new travelers sought outdoor experiences with the luxurious amenities of a resort stay. Presently, glamping is no longer an isolated idea; nevertheless, it has become a household word. However, since the pandemic, the industry experienced exponential growth, fostering extensive interest in glamping, unlike in recent years.

To Know More About the US Glamping Market, Click: https://www.focusreports.store/request-sample/us-glamping-market-focused-insights

Segmentation & Forecast

Accommodation (Revenue)

Cabins

Safari Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Tipis

Others

Land Ownership (Revenue)

Private Land

Public Land

Area (Revenue)

Rural

Urban

Size (Revenue)

4-Person

2-Person

Others

End-User (Revenue)

Consumers

Events

Vendors

• Bushtec Safari

• Sawday's Canopy & Stars

• Eco Retreats

• Huttopia

• Wigwam Holidays

• Arena Campsites

• BIGHEAD

• Bond Fabrications

• Chateau Ramšak

• Concierge Camping

• The Forge

• The Glamping Orchard

• Killarney Glamping

• Lanzarote Retreats

• Long Valley Yurts

Buy this Research @ https://www.focusreports.store/report/europe-glamping-market-focused-insights

Table of Contents

Europe Glamping Market Overview

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Key Findings

Europe Glamping Market Projected (Revenue)

• Europe: Projected Revenue of Glamping Market (2022-2028) ($Millions)

Europe Glamping Market Data (Revenue)

• Europe: Projected Revenue by Accommodation (2022-2028); (Revenue $MN)

Cabins

Safari Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Tipis

Others

• Europe: Projected Revenue by Land Ownership (2022-2028; (Revenue $MN)

Private Land

Public Land

• Europe: Projected Revenue by Area (2022-2028; (Revenue $MN)

Rural

Urban

• Europe: Projected Revenue by Size (2022-2028; (Revenue $MN)

4-Person

2-Person

Others

• Europe: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; (Revenue $MN)

Consumers

Events

Europe Glamping Market Prospects & Opportunities

• Europe Glamping Market Trends

• Europe Glamping Market Drivers

• Europe Glamping Market Constraints

Europe Glamping Market Industry Overview

• Europe Glamping Market - Competitive Landscape

• Europe Glamping Market - Key Players

• Europe Glamping Market – Other Prominent Vendors

Appendix

• Research Methodology

• Abbreviations

• About Arizton

About Focus Reports by Arizton

Welcome to Focus Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Website: https://www.focusreports.store/

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326839/Arizton_Glamping_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4513442/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg