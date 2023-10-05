The Europe Data Center Colocation Market to Create Investment Opportunities of More than $9.9 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

05 Oct, 2023, 18:30 BST

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe data center colocation market is growing at a CAGR of 6.35% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3981

Continue Reading
Europe Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton
Europe Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse In-Depth TOC on the Europe Data Center Colocation Market         
105 – Tables        
197 – Charts         
473 – Pages    

Europe Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 9.98 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 6.90 Billion

CAGR By Revenue (2022-2028)

6.35 %

Market Size - Area (2028)

5.58 Million Square Feet

Power Capacity (2028)

1,138.3 MW

Colocation Market By Revenue (2028)

USD 16.22 Billion

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Colocation Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography

Market Dynamics

Growth in the Adoption of Cloud Services

5G Deployments to Fuel Deployments of Edge Data Centers

The Advent of IoT & Big Data Technologies

Government Support for Data Center Development

Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity

The Europe data center colocation market has emerged as a significant industry, attracting global and local data center operators. The implementation of the Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018 has had a positive impact, driving customers to adopt cloud-based services for data localization and leading to increased data center projects. Notably, investments in data center construction have surged in key European markets such as Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris (FLAP), and Ireland. These markets have been the primary destinations for IT infrastructure procurement. Additionally, the Nordics have experienced significant growth in cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services, stimulating local demand for colocation services. Public and hybrid cloud environments are witnessing robust growth in cloud adoption.

Investment Opportunities

The Europe data center colocation market is currently undergoing substantial growth, primarily propelled by the expanding utilization of IoT, cloud computing, and AI/ML technologies. Various European governments have initiated digitalization programs to promote economic development, instilling confidence in data center operators regarding their regional operations. For instance, the UK government has implemented a cloud strategy to advance the country's adoption of cloud services. This strategic move has created an advantageous environment for the uptake of cloud services, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe, as businesses increasingly acknowledge the advantages of embracing digital transformation.

As organizations within the region continue their transition to cloud-based solutions, there has been a significant upswing in demand for colocation data centers. Consequently, this surge in demand has attracted investments from local and global data center providers. In Western Europe, data centers are being constructed to accommodate Open Compute Project (OCP) rack infrastructure solutions. This development has been facilitated by the growth of original design manufacturer (ODM) solutions within the market. Such infrastructure enhancements are driven by the escalating internet penetration rates and the increasing demand for smart connected devices, which in turn are fueling the need for robust colocation data centers and supporting infrastructure.

Buy this Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-data-center-colocation-market

Colocation Services in the European Data Center Market

The retail colocation model empowers enterprises to maintain more control over their IT infrastructure while benefiting from the operational efficiencies and industry-leading infrastructure of colocation data center providers. This approach allows businesses to focus on their core competencies while leveraging the expertise and resources of colocation service providers for optimal performance, security, and scalability of their IT operations.

In addition to the technical benefits, retail colocation services provide enterprises with proximity to robust networking ecosystems and interconnection opportunities. These data center facilities often house a diverse range of network carriers, internet service providers, and cloud service providers, enabling seamless connectivity and enabling businesses to create a hybrid IT environment by integrating their collocated infrastructure with cloud-based services.

What's Included in the Report:

  • Market estimation of colocation investment, area, and power capacity covers 15+ countries.
  • The data center market investments are classified into multiple segments (electrical, mechanical, and general construction services) and sub-segments (UPS, generators, cooling systems, and others) with sizing and forecast.
  • Market size and estimation for colocation services i.e., revenue generated by colocation service providers in offering retail and wholesale colocation services in the market across 15+ countries
  • A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the growth trajectory of the market and its sub-segments
  • A comprehensive analysis of the key market enablers, latest trends, restraints, and growth prospects for the industry
  • Business overview and service offerings of colocation service providers in the Europe market
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the industry

Vendors

Prominent Colocation Investors

  • 3data
  • 3S Group
  • AQ Compute
  • Artnet
  • Aruba
  • AtlasEdge
  • atNorth
  • Bahnhof
  • Beyond.pl
  • China Mobile
  • ClusterPower
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • CyrusOne
  • DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
  • Digital Realty
  • DATA4
  • Echelon Data Centres
  • EcoDataCenter
  • EdgeConneX
  • Equinix
  • Global Switch
  • Iron Mountain
  • Green Mountain
  • IXcellerate
  • KDDI
  • Liberty Global
  • Magenta Telekom (MTS)
  • Neterra
  • Netia
  • Nautilus Data Technologies
  • NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • nLighten
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Orange Business Services
  • Proximity Data Centres
  • Pure Data Centres
  • Rostelecom Data Centers
  • Stadtwerke Feldkirch
  • Stratus DC Management
  • Global Technical Realty
  • T5 Data Centers
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Verne Global
  • VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
  • VK Cloud Solutions
  • Yandex
  • Yondr

Market Segmentation

Colocation Type

  • Retail Colocation
  • Wholesale Colocation

Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

  • Air-based Cooling Technique
  • Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Region

  • Western Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Netherlands
    • Ireland
    • Switzerland
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Belgium
    • Portugal
    • Other Western European Countries
  • Nordic
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
    • Norway
    • Finland & Iceland
  • Central & Eastern European Countries
    • Russia
    • Poland
    • Austria
    • Czech Republic
    • Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-data-center-colocation-market?details=tableOfContents

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Middle East and Africa Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The Middle East and Africa data center colocation market to reach USD 3.36 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.11%. 

Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The Europe data center construction market by investment to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period.

Western Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The Western Europe data center construction market to reach USD 10.61 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.33%.

Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market size was valued at USD 575 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.64% from 2022 to 2028.

About Us:      

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.          

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.       

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.   

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1000+ reports published till date

Contact Us:         
Call: +1-312-235-2040               
          +1 302 469 0707           
Mail:enquiry@arizton.com           
Contact Us:https://www.arizton.com/contact-us                                     
Blog:https://www.arizton.com/blog                                     
Website: https://www.arizton.com/             

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239562/EUROPE_DATA_CENTER_COLOCATION_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Also from this source

Pool Heat Pump Market Projected to Exceed $2.85 Billion Revenue by 2028, the Market Sales in Residential Sector Expected to Reach 661.96 thousand Units - Arizton

Investment in APAC Data Center Colocation Market to Hit $19.08 Billion in 2028, More than 2,963 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

Explore

More news releases in similar topics