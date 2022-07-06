The Energy Drinks Market Is Estimated To Reach USD $89 Billion By 2027

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy drinks market is on the way towards offering technological advancements that are gaining major popularity amongst the youngsters. Owing to certain health benefits like muscle and cardiovascular development has a positive tomorrow for the market. People are increasing their consciousness towards their health and hence, bringing about changes in their lifestyle. Also, there is an increase in awareness amongst the target audience related to the wellness products that help in understanding the positive impacts that these energy drinks and other products offer. Energy drinks are consumed in the form of a beverage and have a high concentration of taurine, stimulants, caffeine, guarana, and ginseng amongst others. As the name suggests, they are recognized as helping in enhancing physical performance and improvise mental alertness. Energy drinks are available in both carbonated and non-carbonated forms. They are different from sports drinks that are used as a replacement for electrolytes and water post any physical activity. A report from Market Research Future projected that the Energy Drinks Market valuation is estimated to reach USD 89 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.80%. The report said that: "The manufacturers claim that these products tend to increase energy levels after consumption. Also, these products promise mental and physical stimulation which is acting as one of the major reasons for the wide-scale development of the Energy Drinks Market during the forecast period. Taurine is a major component that is known to help in the development of skeletal development and smooth cardiovascular functioning." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), AMCON Distributing Company (NYSE American: DIT), TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD),

Market Research Future continued: "The energy drinks market worldwide consumption is increasing amongst young adults on a large scale. Weekly, there is a 15.8% increase in worldwide consumption. The Global consumer survey and other studies show that employed and young people that have a low educational level have a higher stance for weekly energy drink consumption. This is likely to increase the demand and hence, positively impact the rate at which the market will grow during the forecast period. The largest market share in the global market is held by the European region owing to increasing awareness regarding fitness, health, and preventive health care. Obesity and the presence of a high geriatric population also drive market growth."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group Gains New Distribution with Convenience Store Chain Brewer Oil Company for TapouT Distribution Across New Mexico - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it that it will now be selling all four SKUs of TapouT Performance Drinks into Convenience Store Chain, Brewer Oil Company in New Mexico.

Brewer Oil Company, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico was founded in 1958 with an initial service station in Artesia. Brewer Oil continues to serve wholesale and retail customers with not only automotive services, but with retail convenience stores throughout New Mexico from Albuquerque to Espanola, Las Cruces to Capital, and Roswell to Loving.

"Our product availability continues to grow with this latest retail expansion news," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO. "Our growth strategy has always involved targeting the large, national distributors, regional grocers, and retail outlets. This is very much aligned with that strategy. It's also more evidence of the strength of our new distribution relationship with Kalil Bottling Company who has done an amazing job in Arizona and who ultimately made this retail authorization happen. Brewer Oil has a top convenience store chain in New Mexico with strong reputation for fresh and ready to eat food with a broad beverage selection." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, recently announced fully diluted earnings per share of $5.19 on net income available to common shareholders of $3.0 million for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We are pleased with our results for the second fiscal quarter. Our management team has remained highly focused on delivering a consistently superior level of customer service in a highly challenging operating environment," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, "AMCON continues to seek out acquisition opportunities for distributors who want to align with our growing platform and customer centric management philosophy."

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $379.5 million and operating income of $6.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $12.4 million and operating income of $0.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) recently announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, August 1, 2022. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Pertchik, President Barry Richards and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Peter Crage will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4614. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5437. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, August 9, 2022. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 9164944.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at www.ta-petro.com. Participants who want to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, recently reported its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook was hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) recently via Corona, an AB InBev global brand, announced the launch of Corona Tropical, the brand's first lightly sparkling alcoholic drink made with a hint of real fruit juice* available worldwide. An inclusive beverage for consumers who embrace the Corona lifestyle but are looking for an alternative to beer, Corona Tropical is a highly refreshing new way to enjoy Corona. The newest innovation by Corona is currently rolling out globally in China, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador and the UK, with additional markets launching later this year, starting with Canada.

According to Research and Markets, the global alcoholic infused sparkling water market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12% over the next several years. As more consumers around the globe look for alternative, low-calorie beverages, Corona created a product catered to consumers searching for that Corona lifestyle, beyond beer. Corona Tropical is a refreshing alcoholic beverage with no added sugar and less than 100 calories per can, available in several tropical flavors. With Corona Tropical, Corona is expanding its global beverage portfolio to offer a new, refreshing, and flavorful taste of paradise, by developing a completely unknown category in some markets around the globe.

