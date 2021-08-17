The Emergence Of The $1.5 Trillion Plant-Based Boom

FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest demographics in the world are pushing a megatrend at the crossroads of the $1.5-trillion wellness market …The growth prospects are explosive, and they soar around one simple idea: Plant-based … everything. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS), Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY), Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN).

Nothing has hit that point home more than the global pandemic, which made many rethink their longevity--and what they're putting in their bodies. It's an opportunity that's attracting Big Money--in fact, the biggest in the world ...Amazon's Jeff Bezos, for one, and Microsoft's Bill Gates. They're both backing alternative protein, with the alternative foods industry skyrocketing in 2020.

It's a powerhouse industry on a wild growth trajectory, right now led by names like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. And a rising innovator in this field is PlantFuel Life Inc. (FUEL; BLLXF), developers of whole health plant-based supplements and protein for something that goes way beyond mere muscle.

It's less than a month away from launching, and it will sprint out of the gates with a major deal with giant GNC and an Amazon Launchpad partnership for immediate distribution success, with other big household names and a lineup of celebrities to push it likely to follow. PlantFuel, with a portfolio of products backed by science, plans to convert swarms of non-vegan consumers into plant-based loyalists.

Plant-Based or Bust: Full-on Market Disruption

We are talking about a massive market that encompasses everything from vegan and plant-based foods to dietary supplements, sports supplements, fitness and wellness. It's the lifestyle market, in short.

It's a $1.5-trillion market. And according to McKinsey, consumers in every market they've researched have reported "a substantial increase in the prioritization of wellness over the past two to three years."

Retail sales for U.S. plant-based food retail sales skyrocketed 27% last year during the pandemic. That's twice as much as overall retail food sales rose in the same time period. Make no mistake about it--this is a fundamental shift in nutrition.

It's a fundamental shift in lifestyle to something that's far healthier and promises us greater longevity. And there's nothing that sells better coming off a global pandemic than longevity. PlantFuel Life Inc (FUEL; BLLXF) l has that covered, which is why GNC (Live Well) has already ordered $3.9 million in products from the innovative startup.

Pioneering the Sports Protein Revolution

The supplement market is already a $53-billion behemoth, but it's undergoing a plant-based revolution that presents a huge opportunity for early-in investors. PlantFuel Life Inc seeks to give the world's biggest plant-based consumer groups exactly what they want … exactly what they demand. And along the way, this TRULY healthy protein is likely to grab a lot of new converts for doing what no one has been able to do yet--taste good.

The product lineup is impressive …With Performance Protein, All-in-One Nutrition, All-in-One-Pre-Workout, All-in-One Recovery, and Daily Immunity + Hydration, already designed, clinically tested and ready to go out the door to GNC and Amazon … And a lengthy lineup of new products planned for Q4 2022, Q1 2023 and beyond. Everything is completely plant-based, with premium products and zero sugar.

PlantFuel Life may have created the next innovation in all supplements with cutting-edge technology. The company already has 5-6 different licensed clinically proven ingredients with exclusive deals.



Huge Distribution Deals

Production is underway and PlantFuel says it is less than a month away from launch on the market. And it's already secured major distribution deals.

Top supplements retailer GNC has ordered an initial CAD$3.9 million in PlantFuel products for distribution across the United States. That's a huge leg up for a company on its launch day, and not many competitors can come close to this on the distribution level. PlantFuel's distribution partnership with GNC has now been upgraded to platinum level, which is usually reserved for Tier 1 brands with revenues over $20 million.

PlantFuel's strategy from the start has been to target GNC and Amazon because they are the biggest revenue drivers, while retailers such as CVS, Walgreens and Target are low volume and offer little in the way of profits.

With that in mind, we're not just talking about a deal at launch with GNC … PlantFuel plans to launch directly on Amazon in mid-August. This is where PlantFuel has another leg up, with a former Amazon superstar leading the push.

The company will work with Amazon on Launchpad, the ecommerce giant's exclusive invite-only platform. That means millions of dollars in free advertising for PlantFuel which could lead to a fast-paced capture of market share.



This Trend Is Just Getting Started

Thanks to partnerships with the likes of KFC and others, Beyond Meat (BYND) has taken the world by storm, locking down its marketing in a way that compelled a new generation of would-be meat eaters to make the switch to a new plant-based alternative. And Wall Street has responded in kind. Since April, Beyond Meat has soared by 111%, quickly becoming a favorite for Robinhood stock traders.

Beyond Meat's mission statement speaks volumes, "By shifting from animal to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources, and animal welfare." It's a clear-cut example of everything the new generation of investors is looking for in a company. It is combatting social challenges, climate change, and looking to tackle the hurdles facing our growing population.

Though not a producer or distributor of plant-based foods itself, global investment firm UBS (UBS) sees major potential in the developing market. And as a key frontrunner in the worldwide push for a more sustainable future, its stance on the market makes sense.



In a release on the company's site, UBS notes that "Our base case forecasts the global plant-based meat market reaching USD 51 billion in size by 2025, implying a threefold increase in penetration from 2019 levels. The pace at which consumers respond will have major ramifications for investment portfolios on a global basis."

Oatly Group (OTLY) is a Swedish company that produces oat-based food products. They are the world's largest producer of oats and have been producing their brand of oatmeal, milk, creamers, and ice creams for over 30 years. They produce these products in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.



From vegan milk alternatives to vegan icecream and yogurt, Oatly gives consumers an alternative to traditional milk-based products, a market that has absolutely exploded across the globe in recent years. And though its share price has struggled in recent months, Oatly is still a company to watch as this trends continues to gain momentum

As the world's largest avocado grower, Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) has been in the agriculture business for over 50 years. They have an expansive orchard of over 1,000 acres and employ a diverse workforce of more than 400 people who work year-round to cultivate avocados. In addition to distributing everyone's favorite superfood to everyone's favorite fast food brands, Calavo has a strong focus on growing and distributing its products in a sustainable manner. Using green energy and carbon reduction technologies, Calavo Growers checks all the boxes for ESG investors. Not only does it provide a promising opportunity for investors looking to stay on top of the sustainability trend, it pays a healthy dividend, which is rare in this emerging industry.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) is a multinational food and personal care company with headquarters in Lake Success, New York. Hain Celestial is committed to providing consumers with the best natural and organic products available on the market today. The Company's product portfolio includes fresh fruit juices; healthy snacks; organic fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices; vegan meals easy-to-prepare frozen foods; gluten-free pasta sauces and pastas; plant protein bars and powders for athletes as well as meal replacement shakes for weight management.



In addition to its commitment to quality ingredients, Hain Celestial has also been recognized by various third parties for its sustainable production practices in areas such as sourcing of raw materials from local farmers or environmentally friendly packaging. Hain Celestial operates under a number of brands including Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Health Valley, Spectrum and more.

By: Jason Fraser

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This article is a paid advertisement.

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This article is a paid advertisement. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by PlantFuel Life Inc. ("PlantFuel" or "Company") to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing. Plantfuel paid the Publisher two hundred and thirty-five thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate four articles profiling the Company. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on interviews with company management, and does not (to the Publisher's knowledge, as confirmed by PlantFuel) contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The Publisher owns shares and / or options of the featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The Publisher does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The Publisher will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include, but are not limited to, the size and anticipated growth of the market for the companies' products, the prospects for success of the GNC and Amazon distribution and marketing relationships, the reported scheduled release of the Company's products, and the projected profit margins. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, the management team's ability to effectively execute its strategy, the degree of success of the GNC and Amazon relationships, supply chain constraints, pricing pressures, etc. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use, please contact GlobalInvestmentDaily.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with GlobalInvestmentDaily.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by GlobalInvestmentDaily.com are solely those of GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

