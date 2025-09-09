The Elie Wiesel Foundation Appoints LizabethAnn Rogovoy Eisen as Executive Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elie Wiesel Foundation today announced LizabethAnn Eisen as the Foundation's new Executive Director. "What excites me about this role is the moment we're living in, and the opportunity to be part of the change I want to see in the world around us," said Eisen. "I am honored to join The Elie Wiesel Foundation. Elie Wiesel's words and work have inspired generations to find their moral courage to stand up against ignorance, injustice, and intolerance. It is a profound privilege to help carry forward that legacy and to work alongside a dedicated team committed to making a meaningful difference — in the United States, Israel, and around the world." Eisen's appointment positions the organization to make Elie Wiesel's teachings relevant and actionable in today's challenging world.

"We are thrilled to welcome LizAnn to the Foundation," said Elisha Wiesel, Chairman of the Board and son of the late Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel. "Her deep commitment to education and fighting injustice aligns perfectly with my father's legacy. We look forward to LizAnn's leadership as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the years ahead. In his 1986 Nobel acceptance speech, my father taught us that "action is the only remedy to indifference, the most insidious danger of all." Eisen has held senior roles across the private, nonprofit and public sectors, where she has championed causes such as youth development, interfaith understanding, and human rights. In addition, Eisen brings a personal and professional connection to Israel, having worked closely with Israeli companies in private practice and teaching at Tel Aviv University Law School. Eisen's ties to Israel underscore her commitment to the Jewish people, Jewish continuity, and to fostering global understanding grounded in shared values and historical memory.

Prior to joining the Foundation, Eisen was most recently an acting professor of the practice at Cornell Tech/Cornell Law School, an adjunct professor at the University of Oregon law school, and a senior partner in an early-stage investment firm. Prior to 2019, Eisen was a corporate partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP in NYC, where she practiced for more than 20 years. She also served as the Deputy Director, Division of Corporation Finance at the Securities Exchange Commission.

To learn more about how the Foundation promotes tolerance, please visit: https://eliewieselfoundation.org/what-we-do/

About The Elie Wiesel Foundation:

Founded by Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel and his wife Marion, The Elie Wiesel Foundation seeks to combat indifference, intolerance and injustice through international dialogue, education and youth-centered programming. Learn more at www.eliewieselfoundation.org .

For media inquiries, please contact:

ewf@hstrategies.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768394/The_Elie_Wiesel_Foundation_Logo.jpg