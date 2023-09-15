The Electric Truck Market Is Poised To Achieve Remarkable Growth At A CAGR Of More Than 49% - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Electric Truck Global Market Report 2023, the electric truck market is on an electrifying trajectory, with impressive growth figures that are reshaping the transportation landscape. In 2023, the market size is set to surge to $2.72 billion from $1.85 billion in 2022, reflecting an astonishing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.5%. Projections indicate that the electric truck market is poised to achieve remarkable heights, with an estimated size of $13.63 billion by 2027, boasting a compelling CAGR of 49.6%. Several factors are steering this growth.

Driving Forces

Escalating Fuel Prices: Increasing fuel costs are driving the transition towards electric trucks, offering a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative. Government Support: Rising government initiatives and support for electric vehicles are accelerating market expansion. Charging Infrastructure: The growing charging infrastructure network is boosting confidence in electric truck adoption.

Learn More On The Electric Truck Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-truck-global-market-report

Augmented Reality Revolutionizes Electric Trucks

The use of augmented reality (AR) is gaining significant traction in the electric truck market, offering innovative solutions for manufacturers and drivers alike. Electric truck manufacturers are leveraging AR technology to enhance customer services and strengthen their market position.AR-powered heads-up displays provide drivers with vital information like battery status, route navigation, and charging station locations, all without diverting their attention from the road.

For instance, in May 2023, Volvo Group introduced an electric truck safety app with AR technology called the Emergency Response Guide app. This app offers real-time guidance from the electric truck to the emergency services team arriving at the scene, ensuring safe rescue conditions and minimizing risks.

Market Landscape

The global electric truck market is characterized by fragmentation, with a handful of prominent players dominating the scene. The top ten competitors accounted for 62.12% of the total market in 2022, reflecting high entry barriers due to the substantial costs associated with research and development.

BYD Company Ltd. emerged as the largest competitor with a 15.58% electric truck market share, followed by AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG, and others.

Request A Free Sample Of The Electric Truck Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5965&type=smp

Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific led the electric truck market in 2022, commanding 87.0% of the total market, followed by North America and other regions. The fastest-growing regions are expected to be Africa and the Middle East, with impressive CAGRs of 68% and 64.3%, respectively.

Market Segmentation

The electric truck market is segmented by vehicle type (Light-Duty, Medium-Duty, Heavy-Duty), propulsion (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric, Plug-In Hybrid Electric, Fuel Cell Electric), range (Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, Above 300 Miles), and end user (Last Mile Delivery, Long Haul Transportation, Refuse Services, Field Services, Distribution Services).

In the vehicle type segmentation, the light-duty electric trucks segment is expected to witness significant growth, gaining $4,899.51 million in global annual sales by 2027.

The electric truck market is not just growing; it's revolutionizing the transportation industry with innovation and sustainability at its core. As the world shifts towards eco-conscious solutions, electric trucks are positioned as a game-changing force in the transportation landscape.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company