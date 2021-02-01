The Electric Car Boom Is About To Kick Into Overdrive

- FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who will become the world's first trillionaire? New York Times journalist Kara Swisher thinks it might just be someone in green technology…And she could be right. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Just look at the two richest men at the moment, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk…The Silicon Valley behemoths have a lot more in common than many might think. Most importantly, they're both heavily invested in green tech.

The two giants of industry have been at the forefront of the clean energy boom, driving innovation in the industry…And now, with governments across the planet pumping billions of dollars into renewables, the tech superstars are ready to grab this trend by the horns and start collecting their next hundreds of billions of dollars in revenues. And obviously it's not just about minting the first trillionaire. It's a financial trend that's transforming Wall Street from the button up.

Hedge funds are betting big on sustainability...but even that is driven by retail demand, and growing pressure from a new generation of investors.In fact, the biggest movers in the market over the past year have been green stocks, driven by new investors using platforms like Robinhood or WeBull. And the old school is struggling to keep up.

Tesla (TSLA) cost short-sellers over $40 billion in 2020 alone …

NextEra has challenged Big Oil to become the darling of energy …

And growing support for alternative fuels has helped companies FuelCell (FCEL) see over 600% returns...

Now, one Canadian company, Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ), a pioneer of green ride-hailing in North America--is well-positioned to take full advantage of the looming energy transformation thanks to its forward looking perspective and key acquisitions in the space.

Biden's $2 Trillion Promise.

One of President Biden's most important promises is his plan to spend $2 trillion on reimagining the country's infrastructure. This plan, which has seen support from both sides of the aisle, will focus on new technology and new sources of energy.

Importantly, this will include expanded EV purchase incentives to get more people driving them, and a 500,000-strong EV charging network by 2030.

It's no wonder then that electric vehicle stocks are soaring, as this is a huge opportunity for companies like Tesla, and a companies that use electric vehicles in their business like Facedrive. For Facedrive, the timing could not have been better following the company's September 2020 acquisition of Steer - the electric vehicle subscription business aiming to transform car ownership. The acquisition of Steer also meant that the energy giant Exelon (EXC) joined the Facedrive story, with a $2-million strategic investment by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC.

So, just as Biden prepares a $2 trillion green infrastructure investment, Facedrive is building out its association with a major American utility and an up and coming EV subscription service that could become a disruptor.

The founder of Steer, Erica Tyspin, one of Forbes' "Under 30 List" of top young entrepreneurs, is aiming to transform the auto industry by offering customers their own virtual EV showroom, in the form of a subscription service for on-demand car use. It's an all-inclusive, user risk-free service that is 100% electric, plug-in, and hybrid.

For Facedrive, an ESG-focused tech ecosystem with multiple verticals, it's the perfect match. And if anyone is skeptical about conventional car drivers switching to Steer… the numbers might surprise you: 70% of Steer's members have never driven an EV before. So the future of many electric vehicle drivers may well be subscription rather than ownership.

The 'Biden Boom' Is Bigger Than Electric Vehicles ….

While Steer may be the new and exciting future of electric vehicle use, it is only the tip of Facedrive's access to the 'Biden Boom'.The second exciting opportunity is its ride-hailing vertical.

As an industry, ride hailing is worth $60 billion today and is set to top $85 billion by 2023. And while Uber and Lyft may have started this transportation revolution, they are no longer leading the way to the future.

The industry is responsible for huge amounts of pollution, and the new 'clean' ride-hailing movement is getting ready to transform the industry. Uber is aiming to get to the point where 100% of its rides in American, Canadian, and European cities will be in electric vehicles by 2030, and Lyft has vowed to have 100% of rides across the board do the same. But it was Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) that initiated this move. It offered customers a choice of EV, hybrid or gas way back in 2019 and offset emissions by planting trees.

Now, Facedrive is looking to push aggressively into the U.S. in order to take advantage of the energy transition. From rising subscriptions for Steer's EV service, to a ride-hailing push, carbon offset food delivery, and even countering the spread of COVID, Facedrive is getting attention for all the right reasons.

Facedrive has aggressively acquiring businesses for its 'energy transition' ecosystem, and these are where we might find the biggest beneficiaries of the coming 'Biden Boom'. As the Biden administration makes history with its ambitious climate plans, Facedrive will be a company to watch.

The EV Revolution Is Only Accelerating

Fisker (FSR) is a newcomer in the electric vehicle scene. And it's a speculative one, at that considering that It won't start producing its EV SUVs until 2023. But again, it's a story stock that looks a lot like Tesla did in the early days.

Citigroup analyst Italy Michaeli just picked up coverage of Fisker, with a "Buy" rating and a price target of $26. Michaeli gets the narrative here, reminding investors that "as a pre-revenue company, Fisker is clearly a higher-risk investment proposition", but there's a big reason to be bullish. Fisker has four long-term advantages here: It's making an SUV, which Michaeli says is a good segment to target. It's got a strong brand. It's got a legacy behind the wheel: Henrik Fisker is Fisker's founder and he's a legend in automotive design. And it's a massive saver of capital because it has an innovative "asset light" approach, getting Magna International to assemble its first vehicle. It's already got 9,000 advance orders … prepaid.

Though Fisker has underperformed on the market compared to NIO, Tesla, Xpeng or Li, it's still trading on massive volume and in just one month, has already climbed by more than 64% since hitting a low in November. Clearly, investors are still waiting to see how the company will hold up, especially following the Nikola disaster.

Alternative Energy Stocks Are Booming

Billionaires couldn't keep their hands off of Plug Power (PLUG) this year, with giant BlackRock's Larry Fink piling in heavily, among other heavy hitters. Why? Partly because Plug Power is already providing its hydrogen-powered tech solutions to big-name retailers, but overall, because the green revolution is clearly happening and unfolding as we speak. It helps that Plug's full-year guidance implies year-on-year sales growth of around 35%, even if profit won't come for a while.

Morgan Stanley's Stephen Byrd believes green hydrogen will become economically viable quicker than investors appreciate saying Plug Power's deal with Apex Clean Energy to develop a green hydrogen network using wind power offers a chance to tap into "very low cost" renewable power and helps accelerate the shift to clean energy. Plug has a goal for over 50% of its hydrogen supplies to be generated from renewable resources by 2024.

The company has also just announced a partnership with Universal Hydrogen to build a commercially-viable hydrogen fuel cell-based propulsion system designed to power commercial regional aircraft. The initiative will help bring Plug's proven hydrogen ProGen fuel cell technology to new markets.

California-based Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) builds and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. And, though, there has been a significant amount of cash burn, it's an incredibly innovative company--and that's what tech startups are all about. Growth, not necessarily immediate profit.

Bloom has recently announced a series of high-profile partnerships, including a JV with Samsung Heavy Industries and a second with a major South Korean engineering and construction company. Those partnerships could lead to a massive uptick in fuel cell deployments and analysts are looking at a potential for Bloom to increase its sales by seven times.

And this could all be about to get even bigger. Why? Because this relatively small company is thinking in huge terms: We're not just talking about fuel cells for construction vehicles or to power remote electricity generation … Bloom is thinking far bigger than that. It's targeting utility-scale applications of fuel cells and industrial-scale applications and drawing in some very big names in the process.

Thanks to Bloom's innovative approach to this exploding market, it has seen its share price soar from $7.88 at the start of 2020 to $35.00 at the time of writing. In the stock world, a 300% plus return is never bad. And as this sector grows, so to could Bloom's market cap.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) is another explosively volatile alternative fuel stock that has turned heads on Wall Street. Up over 100% year to date, FuelCell has been one of the most exciting companies to follow throughout the election season, with President-elect Joe Biden campaigning for a carbon-free America. In fact, analysts even estimate the U.S. could spend as much as $1.7 trillion on clean energy initiatives over the next 10 years. And that's great news for companies like Blink, Plug and FuelCell.

Though many expect FuelCell to return to earth in the short-term, its long-term trajectory is solid. It has spent years building a patent moat and developing solutions that will tie into the energy transition perfectly.

FuelCell weathered it's less-than-positive earnings report, but the company has managed to take advantage of the green energy boom and growing speculation about how the industry will flourish in the coming years.

By. Mark Beale

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the demand for ride sharing services will grow; that Steer can help change car ownership in favor of subscription services; that new tech deals will be signed by Facedrive and deals signed already will increase company revenues; that Facedrive will be able to expand to the US and globally; that Facedrive's merchandise business and sports prediction app will prove popular and successful; that Facedrive will be able to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that riders are not as attracted to EV rides as expected; that competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to the Facedrive businesses; TraceScan may not work as expected in commercial settings and customers may not acquire or use it; changing governmental laws and policies; the company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; the success of the company's expansion activities and whether markets justify additional expansion; the ability of the company to attract drivers who have electric vehicles and hybrid cars; the ability of Facedrive to attract providers of good and services for merchandise partnerships on terms acceptable to both parties, and on profitable terms for Facedrive; and that the products co-branded by Facedrive may not be as merchantable as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Company") owns a considerable number of shares of FaceDrive (FD.V) for investment. This share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication.

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the featured company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns a substantial number of shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

