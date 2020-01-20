The Election Committee's Proposal Regarding Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2020 of Castellum AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Election Committee of Castellum, appointed in accordance with the resolution at the Annual General Meeting 2019, consists of Patrik Essehorn (Chairman) appointed by Rutger Arnhult trough companies, Vincent Fokke appointed by Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, Carl Lindgren appointed by the Szombatfalvy sphere, Göran Espelund appointed by Lannebo Fonder, and Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Castellum.

The proposed Board members are:

a) Charlotte Strömberg (Chairman)

b) Per Berggren

c) Anna-Karin Hatt

d) Christer Jacobson

e) Christina Karlsson Kazeem

f) Nina Linander

g) Zdravko Markovski (new election)

h) Joacim Sjöberg (new election)

The Board member Johan Skoglund has declined re-election.

Zdravko Markovski, born in 1964, holds a MSc from the Royal Institute of Techno­logy KTH. Zdravko Markvoski is a Board member of the residential developer Besqab AB (publ). Between 2016 and 2019, he was executive Board member of Backastad AB and Backastad Projekt AB, part of the Backahill group, and between 2015 and 2016, he was the CEO and president of Svevia AB (publ). Before that, Zdravko Markovski was employed at JM AB (publ) between 1987 and 2014, where he held several leading positions, among others as Business Unit Manager JM Bostad Stockholm, JM Real Estate Development and Group Staff Manager Marketing Com­munications and Business Develop­ment, and was part of the executive management between 2002 and 2014. In addition, Zdravko Markovski has experience as a Board member of the Swedish Construction Federation of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise (Sw. Sveriges Byggindustrier inom Svenskt Näringsliv).

Joacim Sjöberg, born in 1964, holds a LLM from Stockholm University. Joacim Sjöberg is the executive chairman of the Board of Beijerinvest AB and is, in addition, a private investor in growing start-up companies and a strategic advisor. Further, Joacim Sjöberg is a Board member of Tendium Holding AB and his own company Valhalla Corporate Advisors AB. He has previous experience from several leading positions within investment banking and real estate advisory from Jones Lang LaSalle, Swedbank, Öhman Fondkommission, HSH Nordbank, Alfred Berg Fondkommission and Enskilda Securities. Before that, Joacim Sjöberg was a lawyer at Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå between 1993 and 1999. Furthermore, Joacim Sjöberg has previously been a Board member of, among others, G&L Beijer AB, JLL Capital Markets AB and JLL Transaction Services AB.

The Election Committee is of the opinion that the existing Board of Directors of Castellum is a well-functioning body and that the Board members, individually and as a group, possess a wide range of competences and experiences that are relevant for Castellum's business. In connection with Johan Skoglund declining re-election, the Election Committee has considered which char­acteristics should complement the Board when Castellum enters the 2020s and how the cont­inuous renewal process within the Board of Directors can be best effected.

The last few years have been characterised by a fast pace of transformation for Castellum. The Election Committee considers that the proposed Board members are competent and have ex­tensive experience of matters regarding real estate management and development, capital markets, financing, city planning, sustainable businesses, changed customer behaviour, trend analysis, digitalisation, communication and marketing, gen­erating long-term shareholder value and board work in general. Zdravko Markovski and Joacim Sjöberg are considered to be able to contribute with competence and experience within many of the above mentioned areas and are thus considered to deep­ening the competence and experience of the Board of Directors. There­fore, the Election Committee considers that the proposed Board members toget­her con­stitute a Board of Directors, which has the versatility and compet­ence, exper­ience and back­ground required with respect to Castellum's business, develop­ment phase and other circum­stances. The Election Committee's proposal implies that the Board is gender balanced.

Further information about the proposed Board members can be found on www.castellum.com.

Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be the following (2019 remuneration within brackets).

The Chairman of the Board of Directors: SEK 1,015,000 (SEK 985,000).

Each of the other members of the Board of Directors: SEK 425,00 (SEK 410,000).

Chairman of the Remuneration Committee: SEK 100,000 (SEK 50,000).

Each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee: SEK 75,000 (SEK 50,000).

Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 200,000 (SEK 150,000).

Each of the other members of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 100,000 (SEK 75,000).

The proposed Board remuneration, including remuneration for committee work, accord­ingly amounts to SEK 4,640,000 (SEK 3,895,000), taking into account that the Board is proposed to be increased to eight Board members and provided that the number of committee members remains unchanged compared to last year.

In accordance with the Audit and Finance Committee's recommendation, Deloitte is proposed for re-election as auditor in Castellum until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2021. If the Annual General Meeting resolves to elect Deloitte as auditor, Deloitte has announced that Hans Warén will continue as the main responsible auditor at Deloitte. It is proposed that the auditor's fee shall be paid as per approved accounts.

The Election Committee proposes that a new Election Committee is established in preparation for the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2021. For this purpose the Chairman of the Board of Directors will contact the four largest ownership registered or otherwise known share­holders as per the last share trading day in August 2020 and invite them each to appoint one member. The four members appointed constitute, together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Election Committee. The Election Committee appoints a Chairman amongst its members.

The Election Committee's complete proposal, including the motivated statement and the report on how the Election Committee has performed its tasks, can be found on www.castellum.com.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 92.7 billion and holdings mainly comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. Castellum operates through a decentralized organization with a strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki.

Castellum is the only company from the Nordic real-estate and construction sector elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies who achieve world's-best ranking on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received several awards for sustainability efforts, including Global Sector Leader from GRESB. This means that Castellum ranks first in the world for the offices-and-logistics sector. In addition, Castellum was awarded Gold-level placement for sustainability reporting by the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, visit www.castellum.com.

For more information, contact

Patrik Essehorn, Chairman of the Election Committee, mobile +46-708-82-03-75

Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors, +46-702-77-04-03

