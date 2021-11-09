The Economic Times Human Capital Awards Announces SHL as Presenting Sponsor

The award platform celebrates the best minds in HR across the country, SHL is the title sponsor for The Economic Times Human Capital Awards

NEW DEHLI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Times (ET HR World) today announced SHL as the presenting sponsor for the Human Capital Awards held on 12th November in India providing human resource professionals in India a platform to bring the best minds in the industry together.

Through the awards, SHL and ET HR World wish to recognize the organizations and human resource professionals for their tremendous efforts in the space over the past year while enabling organizational success.

The parameters for evaluation of these award categories will be based on creativity and innovation, sustainability, strategies implemented, contribution to business performance and measurable impact. They will be chosen by an eminent jury representing India's biggest think tanks, companies, and senior industry leaders.

The awards ceremony will also host engaging sessions with keynotes from inspirational thinkers and speakers from companies such as KPMG, Bharti Airtel, EY and many more.

Commenting on the partnership, Sushant Dwivedy, Managing Director of SHL India and Philippines stated, "Covid pushed both the workplace and workforce to transition to a new standard. We are extremely pleased and excited to be part of such a worthwhile event that celebrates excellence and best practices of HR professionals and organizations in re-defining the future of work".

To register and for more information, please visit:

https://hr.economictimes.indiatimes.com/microsite/human-capital-awards

About SHL

SHL's science and technology gives leaders and recruiters insight to make wise people decisions that help businesses thrive because their people thrive.

Our solutions help organizations build the skilled, motivated, and energized workforce they need in an ever-changing environment.

People Science. People Answers. www.shl.com

Contact

Kristina Iniguez

PR@shl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674100/SHL_Required_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.shl.com



SOURCE SHL