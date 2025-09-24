The Dollar Is Sliding--Here's How Wall Street Is Positioning Now

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold reached fresh record highs in September 2025, surpassing the performance of the S&P 500, NASDAQ and Bitcoin year-to-date, driven by a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of strong central-bank demand. Goldman Sachs projects that gold could climb to $3,700 by the close of 2025 and $4,000 by mid-2026, with prices potentially spiking to $4,500 per ounce if private investors shift out of U.S. dollar assets and into bullion. Against this backdrop, gold's reputation as a dependable store of value is clearer than ever. For investors, however, the moment calls for looking past ETFs and large producers. The real opportunity in 2025 lies with scalable junior players such as ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) ( Profile ), a company supported by permits, secured funding and near-term production potential. Featuring a capital-efficient, high-margin operating model and a defined path toward production in 2026, ESGold gives investors the leverage and growth potential that physical gold and ETFs cannot match, establishing it as an appealing growth story in today's cycle. The company is among a group of impressive mining firms, including Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC), AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE: AU), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: EQX) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD), that are intent on using their expertise to expand their presence in a rapidly advancing gold market.

Rather than pursuing early-stage greenfield exploration, ESGold is focused on revitalizing historic mining properties that already have infrastructure in place.

ESAU has recently completed financing that ensures it is fully funded to advance its primary Montauban project in Québec and continue developing the Bolívar joint venture in Colombia .

The company is building its growth strategy around two cornerstone projects that together create clear visibility toward production in 2026.

A core element that sets ESGold apart is its emphasis on reprocessing tailings, a strategy that requires modest capital investment while offering strong margin potential.

ESGold has established itself as a fully funded company with a line of sight to cash flow in 2026.

Gold Remains Trusted Safe Haven

The country's unstable financial conditions continue to erode the dollar's purchasing power, reinforcing gold's role as a key global hedge. Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson recently underscored this point, noting that "the best place to go if your faith in the U.S. dollar diminishes is gold as a reserve currency." He believes that persistent central-bank buying and intensifying trade frictions could lift gold prices to around $5,000 per ounce by 2028.

Gold's current strength is not just a short-lived surge but a reflection of deeper, long-term imbalances across global markets. Rising government debt, stubborn inflation and heightened geopolitical uncertainty are converging to create a powerful driver of ongoing demand. Investors increasingly acknowledge that traditional safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and sovereign bonds no longer provide the same security, which is spurring a wider rotation into precious metals.

Still, both institutional and retail investors often find that physical gold lacks the kind of leverage needed for significant upside. Gold bars and ETFs are effective for wealth preservation, but they seldom generate outsized gains. What investors are demanding today are operations that combine scalability, steady cash flow, and lower-risk growth. This is why permitted junior producers with modest capital needs and repeatable models are gaining traction on investor radars.

The difficulty, however, is that much of the gold sector remains stalled in early-stage exploration. Junior mining is widely recognized as a high-risk arena, with fewer than 0.1% of exploration projects advancing to production. Many companies fall into a cycle of constant drilling and fundraising, eroding shareholder value without ever delivering revenues. For investors searching for tangible results, this has created a sense of fatigue and highlights the importance of carefully selecting companies that are positioned to execute.

ESGold is one of the exceptions. The company is on track for cash flow beginning in early 2026, backed by fully funded and fully permitted projects. With additional exploration potential that does not require shareholder dilution and a business model that can be applied to legacy mining assets around the globe, ESGold represents a new generation of near-term producers ready to take advantage of the current cycle.

Abundant Prospects for Growth

Rather than pursuing early-stage greenfield exploration, ESGold is focused on revitalizing historic mining properties that already have infrastructure in place. This strategy helps the company avoid many of the challenges that commonly stall traditional junior miners. By leveraging existing assets, ESGold can reduce upfront capital requirements, shorten the path to production and minimize operational risk through the use of known geological data.

With more than 500,000 abandoned mine sites across the United States and an estimated 10,000-plus sites in Canada, the company has an extensive pool of opportunities to evaluate. ESGold remains highly selective, prioritizing only those projects that are both economically robust and strategically located, with clear potential for near-term production. This disciplined approach supports responsible scaling while creating a repeatable business model built on efficiency and sustainability.

Importantly, the strategy also reflects a shift in industry thinking toward greater adaptability. By concentrating on projects with strong infrastructure and proven mineralization, ESGold is establishing a platform capable of responding swiftly to market changes. This flexibility positions the company as a standout among junior miners and gives it the potential to emerge as a notable producer in the years ahead.

Strong Financial Position Supports ESGold's Growth Plans

ESGold has recently completed financing that ensures it is fully funded to advance its primary Montauban project in Québec and continue developing the Bolívar joint venture in Colombia. With funding in place, the company is now focused on building out and commissioning Montauban while guiding Bolívar through the independent validation process. Both initiatives are on track to reach production in 2026, giving ESGold a clear line of sight to near-term cash flow across more than one jurisdiction.

In contrast to many juniors that rely on frequent dilutive financings, ESGold maintains a streamlined capital structure that allows its leadership team to move forward with confidence. Having secured the funds needed to meet key commissioning targets, the company minimizes investor risk while accelerating momentum toward its operational milestones. For both institutional and retail shareholders, this demonstrates a level of financial strength and credibility not often seen in the junior mining sector, where lack of funding frequently undermines progress.

This strong funding position is especially significant in today's environment where capital is more selective and disciplined. Investors are increasingly rewarding companies that can show financial readiness and avoid constant returns to the market. ESGold's ability to offer a fully funded, de-risked path to execution places it among a small group of juniors well positioned to fulfill commitments and transition toward production without depending on repeated equity raises.

Dual Projects Position ESGold for 2026 Production

ESGold is building its growth strategy around two cornerstone projects that together create clear visibility toward production in 2026. The Montauban project in Québec, which is fully permitted and moving forward with construction and commissioning, is expected to deliver cash flow by reprocessing gold-bearing tailings through advanced circuits designed to boost recovery rates and overall efficiency.

In addition to Montauban, the company is advancing the Bolívar project in Colombia under a memorandum of understanding. Pending final agreements and technical validation, Bolívar would serve as a second production hub, broadening ESGold's geographic footprint into South America. The inclusion of this asset diversifies the company's portfolio and enhances its scalability, setting the stage for ESGold to establish itself as a cash-generating producer with operations in highly regarded mining jurisdictions.

Operating two separate projects also provides important risk-management benefits. If construction or commissioning at one site encounters delays, the other project offers a path to sustain progress toward revenue generation. This balance of assets not only strengthens ESGold's resilience but also improves its attractiveness to institutional investors who value exposure to producers with diversified and well-structured portfolios.

Capital-Efficient Model Drives ESGold's Profitability

A core element that sets ESGold apart is its emphasis on reprocessing tailings, a strategy that requires modest capital investment while offering strong margin potential. Advanced processing circuits enable the recovery of gold from historic tailings with greater efficiency, while also contributing to environmental cleanup efforts. This dual outcome positions ESGold to meet the expectations of investors seeking profitability as well as communities prioritizing sustainability.

Maintaining low capital expenditures alongside high margins puts the company in line with institutional trends in today's gold market. Investors are showing increasing interest in businesses that can deliver strong internal rates of return through efficient use of capital. ESGold's systematic approach, which involves transforming tailings into cash flow that can then fund exploration and new discoveries, provides a scalable framework for growth across multiple mining jurisdictions in the Americas.

The company's strong environmental profile further bolsters its investment appeal. By rehabilitating legacy mining sites while generating steady cash flow, ESGold demonstrates how modern miners can achieve both environmental remediation and financial performance. This combined commitment to profitability and sustainability is proving to be an important draw for institutional investors seeking responsible yet lucrative opportunities.

Favorable Market Conditions Enhance ESGold's Outlook

With gold holding at record levels and central banks continuing to buy aggressively, the broader market environment remains highly favorable for producers. Investors are becoming more discerning, focusing on companies that can offer de-risked assets, clear timelines to production, and scalable growth strategies. ESGold meets each of these criteria, making it well-positioned in the current cycle.

Through the advancement of its Montauban project in Québec and the Bolívar initiative in Colombia, ESGold has established itself as a fully funded company with a line of sight to cash flow in 2026. Its capital-efficient, high-margin approach provides strong exposure to rising gold prices while avoiding many of the pitfalls that weigh down early-stage exploration companies. In a market where gold demand is robust, capital is selective, and certainty is prized, ESGold offers investors a compelling and differentiated opportunity.

Today's investment climate places a premium on near-term revenue generation, replicable growth models, and reduced risk. ESGold directly addresses these needs, providing a clear path to production along with the potential to apply its framework across additional high-value sites. As gold continues its record-setting momentum, ESGold is emerging as a junior producer ready to leverage the cycle with a business model built for lasting expansion.

Mining Milestones Highlight Investor Potential

Recent milestones across the mining sector underscore the strength and momentum of leading gold and copper producers. These key achievements highlight the industry's ability to deliver growth while managing risk. For investors, these developments reinforce the sector's resilience and the compelling opportunities it offers in a market where demand for precious and base metals continues to rise.

Kinross Gold Corp. is reporting operational highlights for its key projects for Q2 2025, including that Paracatu was the highest producing mine in the portfolio. The company also noted that its Tasiast mill is performing well and on track to meet full-year guidance with mining at the Fennec satellite deposit commencing and Bald Mountain having a strong quarter, with higher production and lower cost of sales per ounce sold both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. "Our portfolio of mines continued to perform well during the quarter contributing to a strong first half of the year and positioning us well to achieve our full-year guidance," observed Kinross Gold CEO J. Paul Rollinson.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC, along with certain affiliates, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Augusta Gold Corp. The transaction allows AngloGold Ashanti to further consolidate its footprint in the Beatty District by acquiring Reward, a permitted, feasibility stage project; the Bullfrog deposit; and all tenements surrounding each of these properties. The acquired properties are adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's claims in the Beatty District and will provide additional Mineral Resources to AngloGold Ashanti's inventory.

Equinox Gold Corp. is reporting the first gold pour at its Valentine Gold Mine, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Once fully operational, Valentine will be Equinox Gold's second-largest mine, the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada and a significant contributor to the Newfoundland and Labrador economy. Valentine is a conventional crush-grind, carbon-in-leach operation expected to produce between 175,000 and 200,000 ounces of gold annually for the first 12 years of its 14-year reserve life when operating at design capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year. Equinox Gold is advancing opportunities to both increase production and extend the mine life, including a phase 2 expansion to increase plant throughput and exploration potential at numerous new discoveries on the property.

Royal Gold Inc. has entered into a precious metals purchase agreement for gold deliveries referenced to copper production from the Kansanshi copper-gold mine. Located in the northwestern province of Zambia, Kansanshi is operated and 80% owned by a subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Highlights of the acquisition for Royal Gold include immediate gold revenue and cash flow from a producing copper-gold mine; accretive per share metrics; established operation with a world-class resource, and long-life and large-scale production; a first-tier operator with a long and established operating history in Zambia; and a well-established mining jurisdiction with strong governmental support.

Taken together, these achievements demonstrate how established mining companies are executing strategies that enhance long-term value while capturing near-term gains. The continued progress across operations, development, and partnerships signals not only the stability of the industry but also its potential as a strong investment avenue. For investors seeking exposure to precious metals, the sector's latest milestones provide a clear view of its growth trajectory and enduring appeal.

For further information about ESGold Corporation, please visit ESGold Profile .

