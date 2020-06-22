The DMS Group, MDO and MontLake Create Leading Global Governance Firm

Derek Delaney, DMS Global CEO commented, "As our industry continues to evolve rapidly, we identified a demand from clients for a robust and comprehensive service provider and, following this deal, our clients will now be able to take full advantage of an expanded suite of services. This is an opportunity to combine the expertise and depth of experience of DMS, MDO and MontLake to create a third-party management company offering that is unparalleled in terms of talent and the extent of services provided."

Martin Vogel, CEO of MDO commented, "The combined companies will deliver substantial benefits for clients and employees, bringing together three highly successful and complementary organisations with proven track records and a shared, strategic commitment to achieve growth."

Cyril Delamare, CEO of MontLake added, "Partnering with DMS and MDO is a significant milestone for MontLake and further strengthens our product offering, together with increasing our global physical presence in new jurisdictions including Luxembourg, the U.S. and the Cayman Islands. We will continue to provide our high-quality client service in addition to our successful investment solutions, bringing quality fund products to pan European investors."

The transaction between DMS, MDO and MontLake creates a leading and unique service provider across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions. Clients from all three companies will benefit from a leading and global third-party management company, offering a wider range of services, with dedicated and highly-qualified staff working from well-established operations in Luxembourg, Ireland, the UK, North America, the Cayman Islands and Asia.

About DMS

DMS Governance is the worldwide leader in governance + risk + compliance, representing leading investment funds and managers. DMS is supported by an experienced team of industry professionals in eight locations across the globe. Since 2000, DMS has delivered high-quality, professional services to a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies and is proud to be the leading, independent provider of AIFM, UCITS Management Company and MiFID services to many of the largest institutional investors and asset managers globally. Through its in-depth knowledge across every aspect of the governance landscape, DMS has been the driving force in the shaping of today's industry.

About MDO

MDO is a leading UCITS management company and Alternative Investment Fund Manager in Luxembourg with a long and recognised track record providing high-quality, solution-driven services to both UCITS and AIFs including full UCITS management company and AIFM services, risk management, compliance monitoring, fund governance, substance solutions and supervision of delegates. MDO also offers introductions to experienced independent directors who can act as independent Board Directors and Conducting Officers of a diverse range of Luxembourg domiciled investment and management companies, including UCITS, non-UCITS and alternative investment funds. MDO has been operational in Luxembourg for 17 years.

About MontLake

Founded in 2009, MontLake is headquartered in Dublin with offices located across Europe. Combining world-class infrastructure solutions with the world's leading investment managers, MontLake oversees over $8 billion of assets, across a suite of products. MontLake Management Limited is an Irish Super Management Company authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland both as a UCITS Management Company and Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has passported its services into Luxembourg, Germany, France and Malta. MontLake Management Limited supports the launch of funds either as a standalone structure or as a sub-fund on one of the multi-award winning MontLake platforms and is today managing UCITS, Alternative UCITS, Hedge Funds, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Private Equity.

1 MontLake transaction subject to regulatory approval.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1194258/DMS_Group_MDO_and_MontLake.jpg

