The DMS Group acquires Luxembourg structured finance firm, Azienda

The acquisition of a robust, structured finance operation with an established and global client base will further strengthen the Group's footprint in the region and build upon its already significant Luxembourg presence, allowing its existing Structured Finance operation to offer clients an expanded suite of services. Global CEO at DMS, Derek Delaney comments, "We are delighted to bring Azienda on board to bolster our structured finance offering and this is another significant milestone for DMS in terms of our global growth strategy."

The acquisition also serves to complement the Group's recent agreement to come together with Luxembourg-based MDO, demonstrating its commitment to the region.

Niall McNamara Structured Finance MD, DMS comments, "Luxembourg is a key jurisdiction for us, and this acquisition will allow us to capitalise on the already significant steps we have made in Luxembourg. We are delighted to welcome the Azienda team to the DMS Group, we share a similar culture and work ethic and look forward to working with them."

Azienda's multi-lingual team of professionals bring with them a wealth of global experience and a unique knowledge base to assist fund managers, corporate clients and multi-nationals with all aspects of investment structures. Mark Beckett MD, Azienda adds, "We are extremely pleased to be bringing Azienda and its experienced team within the DMS Group to lead the structured finance offering in Luxembourg."

ABOUT THE DMS GROUP

DMS Governance is the worldwide leader in governance + risk + compliance, representing leading investment funds and managers with assets under management exceeding $350Bn. For 20 years, DMS has delivered high-quality, professional services to a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies and is proud to be the leading, independent provider of AIFM, UCITS Management Company and MiFID services to many of the largest institutional investors and asset managers globally. Through its in-depth knowledge across every aspect of the governance landscape, DMS has been a driving force in the shaping of today's industry.

ABOUT AZIENDA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Based in Luxembourg in the heart of Europe, Azienda is a specialist, independent corporate services provider with particular expertise and experience in administering investment structures for Private Equity, Real Estate and Structured Finance investments.

