The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and MSD GCC Sign Declaration of Collaboration to Support Healthcare Advancement and Innovation in Abu Dhabi

Both the DoH and MSD share a vision of improving the health and wellness of the people of the UAE, through broader access to innovative medicines and vaccines, as well as other healthcare services. With this in mind, a delegation of the DoH headed by H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, visited MSD's Research Discovery Hub in Boston with the objective of knowledge sharing, discussing future collaboration areas and strengthening relationships. The research facility focuses on discovery research in immunology, oncology, diabetes and neuroscience.

The initiatives planned in the declaration of collaboration are aligned with the DoH's Abu Dhabi Healthcare Strategic Plan, and its mission to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leading global life science and health technology hub.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research Centre and Innovation, at the DoH said: "Under the directives of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi is leading the transformation of the regional healthcare ecosystem by leveraging sciences and technology, reinforcing its position as a global leader in life sciences and an incubator for healthcare innovation. DoH is always keen to collaborate with organisations that share our high ambitions for the Abu Dhabi Healthcare sector. We have made great strides in recent years to establish a strong and cohesive healthcare sector with a clear vision. Through partnerships such as this, we can ensure our future initiatives and ongoing efforts will strengthen and further empower the Emirate's healthcare offering and ultimately improve the well-being of all members in our society."

The first area for collaboration will look at scientific research and identifying ways to improve public health, with an emphasis on the use of real-world evidence to address local health needs and improve outcomes.

"Abu Dhabi is continuously expanding collaborations with global partners to bring innovative treatments and breakthrough solutions to the UAE and the region. Scientific research creates a strong foundation upon which we can strengthen our population health. The research will help us inform policies and programmes as well as boost our clinical research readiness level," Al Mannaei added.

Collaborating to foster educational and capability-building partnerships aims to ensure the provision of advanced medical education to support the ongoing highest standards of care. This will include continued medical education programs for healthcare professionals, as well as promoting patient and public healthcare education through teaching programs and awareness campaigns.

The third area for collaboration will focus on increasing the use of innovative technological and digital health solutions to provide the highest outcome of quality care. Activities include exploring the use of digital technology, artificial intelligence and innovative for precision and personalized medicine to improve diagnosis and optimise the delivery of care.

Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director for MSD in the GCC, said, "The DoH has established one of the most innovative and sustainable healthcare systems in the world. This is, in part, thanks to its early adoption of advanced technology to move the healthcare sector forward, as well as its understanding of the need to foster innovation within research and development to deliver medical breakthroughs. We are very proud to join hands with DoH at the BIO Convention in this collaboration. We are also delighted to have hosted DoH at the MSD Research Laboratories in Boston, being the first visit of a UAE delegation to our research facilities in the U.S. The DoH continues to set an example by expanding further access to innovative medicines and vaccines to patients and to support the ongoing improvement of the health and wellness of the people of the UAE."

Powered by a solid infrastructure, and an advanced healthcare ecosystem, partnership opportunities across the biopharmaceutical and healthcare value chain in Abu Dhabi continue to emerge as a result of the sector's robust growth potential. Through international collaborations, Abu Dhabi seeks to lead research groups supported by global partners to explore the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare sector worldwide as well as provide quality care to patients.

Headed by HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), a high-profile Abu Dhabi delegation comprised of government officials is visiting the United States of America this month to expand and explore prospects of joint collaboration within the framework of healthcare at large and life science in specific.

The visit is expected to see meetings and agreement signings with leading partners to explore and activate collaborations in life science and real-world evidence, digital health, research and development, supply chain and many other areas. The visit aims to lay down sustainable mechanisms that empower the healthcare sector in both countries as well as showcase Abu Dhabi's distinguished healthcare ecosystem.

The Abu Dhabi delegation to the US witnessed the participation of ten key entities in the life science ecosystem in Abu Dhabi including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare, Abu Dhabi Ports, ADQ, Etihad Cargo, Khalifa University, Hayat-vax and Pure Health.

