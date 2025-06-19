On the sidelines of a high-level US visit focused on healthcare innovation

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sanofi, a research and development-driven, AI-powered healthcare biopharma company at the BIO International Convention 2025, in Boston, USA. The collaboration will leverage the Emirate's health-tech ecosystem and advanced research infrastructure to drive the development of new global vaccines and strengthen regional capabilities in vaccine manufacturing.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Sanofi Forge Strategic Alliance to Accelerate the Development of New Global Vaccines in Abu Dhabi

In the presence of H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Laurie Gery. Global Head of Business Development, Vaccines at Sanofi, the agreement was signed during the BIO International Convention in Boston, USA, by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the DoH and Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager Greater Gulf, Vaccines at Sanofi.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the DoH, said: "DoH is partnering with Sanofi to expedite the development of new global vaccines. This initiative aims to shorten the timeline from early research to public availability by utilising advanced technologies, real-time data analysis, and conducting parallel clinical trial phases. By combining Sanofi's global scientific expertise with Abu Dhabi's state-of-the-art infrastructure, we set new benchmarks for resilience, innovation and international partnerships. Abu Dhabi offers a globally connected, purpose-driven environment for leading research and together we will drive a transformative change that will safeguard the health and well-being of our community while contributing to global health security."

Both entities will work together to streamline regulatory processes, enhance manufacturing preparedness, and promote knowledge sharing between local and international experts. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi's strategic goal to establish itself as a leading center for bio- and pharmaceutical innovation and underscores the emirate's commitment to advancing proactive, technology-driven healthcare solutions.

Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager Greater Gulf, Vaccines, Sanofi, said: "The Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi marks an encouraging step towards advancing global health security while reflecting our shared interest in addressing global health challenges through scientific partnership. This agreement allows us to examine how Sanofi's experience in vaccine development could complement Abu Dhabi's growing R&D ecosystem. Through this initial framework, we look forward to exploring opportunities for public-private collaboration in healthcare innovation."

In addition, both the Department and Sanofi will advance clinical research and development planning, optimise resource allocation and establish the foundational terms for funding and access. These efforts are designed to enhance healthcare resilience and sustainability across Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector and beyond, expanding access to quality care for patients locally and globally.

Led by DoH, a high-level delegation has embarked on a strategic mission to the United States from June 15 to 21, 2025.The delegation will conduct over 20 strategic meetings and visits with public and private sector leaders across the U.S., aimed at knowledge exchange, investment opportunities and the signing of new agreements that accelerate the adoption of advanced health solutions.

Representing Abu Dhabi's innovation ecosystem, the delegation includes key stakeholders such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mubadala BIO, M42, Masdar City, KEZAD, PureHealth, and Etihad Cargo, New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Khalifa University, startAD and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

