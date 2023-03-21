THE DEMAND FOR INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEMS IS BOOMING, THE MARKET TO WORTH $2.59 BILLION BY 2028 - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the industrial air quality monitoring system market will grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2028.

Industrial Air Quality Monitoring System Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE "INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET"

83 - Tables

105 - Figures

264 – Pages

The post-industrial revolution, technological advancements, and development have seen unprecedented growth over the past 20 years. Population growth, poverty rates, and unemployment have all risen quickly. The modern generation finds industries to be a lifeline, and this has led to employment opportunities. The World Bank Group estimates that in 2020, industries will be responsible for a rise of 23.083% in global employment. However, because of industrial emissions, global problems like climate change and global warming are getting worse. The ambient air has drastically degraded because of expanding industry sectors. Pollutants from industries include nitrogen oxide, sulphur dioxide, dust, and particulate matter. They contribute significantly to dust pollution. Systems for gauging industrial air quality assist in tracking and reducing air pollution in real-time.

INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Market Size (2028) USD 2.59 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.79 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.32 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product Type, Chemical Air Pollutant, End User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, India, Australia, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE Market Dynamics · R&D Activities and Advancement in Technologies · Rise of Petrol Chemical Industries Aggravate the Demand for Air Quality Monitor Systems · Increasing Mining Activity Propel the Growth Rate LARGEST AND FASTEST MARKET APAC

The ability to measure air pollutants is changing because of modern air quality monitoring technology developments. Unprecedented data on air pollution and its sources can now be analyzed, gathered, interpreted, and communicated thanks to new modeling tools, data analytics, and affordable sensor technologies. These technologies also help identify local and tailored options to improve air quality. The demand for advanced analytics and AQMS technologies that can be scaled is growing. Thus, opportunities exist for further investment and innovation in this space.

INCREASING MINING ACTIVITIES BOOMING THE DEMAND FOR INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET

In 2022, rapid urbanization, modern infrastructure developments, and the rise in the initiatives taken by leading authorities in developing countries to construct railways, roads, buildings, highways, and other network systems strengthened the demand for the mining of raw materials to ensure the continuous construction process. Also, automobile and mining companies are investing extensively in expanding their capacity to fulfill the increased demand for metals and ores. The need for raw materials, such as rubber for tires, steel for the frame, and lithium, for making batteries used in automobile manufacturing is also growing. Therefore, the high production of passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers supports mining activities. Hence, the rising mining and quarry activities will spike the growth of the global industrial air quality monitoring system market in the future.

CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE

APAC TO HOLD THE LARGEST SHARE IN THE INDUSTRIAL AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET

The APAC industrial air quality monitoring system market is expected to grow significantly by 2028. The major economies in APAC, including India, China, and Japan, are witnessing expanding industrial construction activities due to an increasing number of companies in various sectors setting up their plants in distinct countries to capture the target and potential growth.

In 2022, China accounted for the largest revenue share in APAC's industrial air quality monitoring system market. According to the Ministry of Finance, government funds for industrial construction projects were valued at around $1.12 trillion in 2021. For instance, Jiangsu and Zhejiang are the two locations that comprise computing and electronic industries, which makes their GDP growth rates higher than in other cities in China. Thus, new industrial plants and factories are developed in this city. Hence, the demand for air-quality monitoring systems will propel the future.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Emerson Electric Co.

HORIBA, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies

Aeroqual

Aldes

Bosch Sensortec

CIAT

Daikin

Honeywell

3M Company

Company Systemair

Johnson Controls

VTS Group

Samsung

Panasonic

PerkinElmer, Inc

Swegon

Hitachi

Vent-Axia

Lennox

TSI Incorporated

Trox

Oizom

Camfil

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product Type

Indoor Air Quality Monitor system

Portable



Fixed

Outdoor Air Quality Monitor system

Portable



Fixed



Dust & Particulate Matter Monitors



AQM Station

Chemical Air Pollutant

Carbon Dioxides

Sulfur Oxides

Nitrogen Oxides

Volatile Organic Compounds

Others

End User

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generator Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Mining Industry

Other Industries

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Russia

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE

