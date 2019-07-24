The Dead Daisies Are Locked, Loaded And Ready To Fire!!

"This is a 'tip of the hat' to our heroes, bands that influenced us when we use to buy their records as teenagers. Now we've put them all on one album and it seriously rocks!! You may think of us as 'Rock Stars' but at the end of the day we're just huge music fans!" - John Corabi

This collection of covers comes together from a long list of some of our favourite tunes, some bonafide classics – or simply songs that made us all smile, sweat and scream, band and audience alike.

These are done Daisies style, with big guitars, big vocals and always a bit of dirt under our collective fingernails, just the way we like it which is why we always love to mix up the setlist and throw them into our live shows.

So crank them up as they work better with generous amounts of volume and a huge smile on your face. After all, a great song is a great song.

Released on August 23rd, 2019, it comes in a suite of formats including DigiPak CD, Colored Vinyl with CD in paper sleeve, digital download and streaming.

All tracks are remastered for this project with "Rockin' In The Free World (Live)" and "Highway Star (Live)" being released for the first time ever.

Rock Is Indeed Alive And Well!!!

Track Listing:

Midnight Moses Evil Fortunate Son Join Together Helter Skelter Bitch American Band (Live) Revolution Rockin' In The Free World (Live) Highway Star (Live)

Website: www.thedeaddaisies.com

Facebook: /TheDeadDaisies

Instagram: @TheDeadDaisies

Twitter: @TheDeadDaisies

YouTube: /TheDeadDaisies

Spotify: /TheDeadDaisies

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950982/LOCKED_LOADED_THE_DEAD_DAISIES.jpg

SOURCE Spitfire Music