The DDC Group Appoints WNS' Nimesh Akhauri as New Group CEO

Jan Trevalyan moves to Chairman of the Board; WNS Chief Business Officer Nimesh Akhauri accepts position as Group CEO

EVERGREEN, Colo., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDC Group, a pioneer in data solutions and leading provider in business process outsourcing (BPO) and technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nimesh Akhauri as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 1, 2024. Group CEO predecessor and Co-founder Jan Trevalyan, who has stood at the helm for the past 35 years, will assume the esteemed position of Chairman of the Board.

Founded in 1989 as one of the world's first BPO companies, The DDC Group has consistently set industry standards, delivering exceptional value to its clients worldwide under Trevalyan's visionary leadership. The company has built a strong foundation upon which DDC' global teams leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled service and efficiency improvements to clients' business operations.

The DDC Group extends heartfelt gratitude to Trevalyan. The esteemed Co-founder and outgoing CEO has led The DDC Group with vision and dedication for the past 35 years. "As Chairman of the Board, Jan's insights and guidance will continue to be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction," added Akhauri.

This leadership transition marks a new chapter in the company's history and reputation of reliability, innovation, and unparalleled service.

Akhauri brings over 25 years of BPO and technology leadership experience – ranging from client management and worldwide delivery of business process transformation to functional and operational roles focused on growth across wide-ranging industry verticals, products, service lines, and geographies.

"His wealth of experience and accomplishments in the BPO and technology sectors, makes Nimesh an excellent choice to lead our organization into its next phase of growth and innovation," said Trevalyan. "His expertise in global operations, strategic alliances, and digital transformation will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of data and the BPO industry."

Akhauri holds a reputation for excellence and growth with the recent transformation of WNS from $400 MM to $3.8 B market capitalization. Within his tenure at WNS, Akhauri served as Chief Business Officer, Global Head of International Operations & Delivery and Chief Growth Officer between 2010 - 2024. His previous career accolades include global management teams at Capgemini, Syntel, ITC InfoTech, Groupe Bull Worldwide Information System and QMS.

Akhauri is set to propel The DDC Group's growth trajectory with a proven track record in international P&L management, shaping cross-border mega transactions, strategic alliances and creating digital-led enterprises.

"We are confident that under Nimesh's leadership," Trevalyan said, "We will continue to set industry standards and deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide."

"It is an honor to join The DDC Group at such an exciting time in its journey," remarked Akhauri. "I am deeply committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by Jan and the entire team. Together, we will continue to drive extraordinary business outcomes for clients leveraging deep domain knowledge, data, AI, intellectual property, and technology."

As The DDC Group embraces the future with enthusiasm, the company remains steadfast in its dedication to creating data-driven, goal-oriented solutions that deliver unmatched customer satisfaction. With a rich legacy of 35 years and counting, DDC looks forward to writing new chapters of innovation and growth for the years to come.

About The DDC Group:

The DDC Group is a renowned leader in data, business process outsourcing, and technology solutions, providing clients across various industries worldwide with operational excellence, growth, and business continuity. With 35 years of experience, The DDC Group is committed to driving business outcomes through innovation, efficiency, and unwavering dedication to client success. To learn more, visit: theddcgroup.com.

