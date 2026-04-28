The Crowd Favorite at GAC Booth, Which Model Wins the Foreign Guests

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All New GAC, Going Global! On April 24, at the Auto China 2026, GAC International held its first dedicated global launch event, unveiling an upgraded global strategy system. It also brought three key models destined for global markets – the GAC YUE7, AION i60, and AION N60 – drawing widespread attention. Approximately 330 attendees gathered at the GAC booth, including dealer representatives, key partners, and domestic and international media, to jointly open a new chapter in GAC's global journey.

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At the event, distinguished guests including Serge Gachot, CEO of Paris Motor Show Organizer; Ali Haydar Bozkurt, Representative of Jameel Motors; Mishari Aljomaih, Saudi Dealer Representative; Feng Xingya, Chairman of GAC Group; Jack Chen, Vice President of GAC Group and Chairman of GAC INTERNATIONAL; Li Yong, Chairman of GAC Business; Zhang Zhiyong, President of GAC New Energy Commercial Vehicle; Li Canhui, Vice President of GAC-Sofinco Auto Finance; and Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, among other leaders and guests, gathered to witness this momentous occasion.

As a critical step in executing the global strategy, the launch highlighted three key models destined for global markets – the GAC YUE7, AION i60, and AION N60.

In the past two years, GAC's overseas business has shown strong, rapid growth. Overseas sales climbed from 45,000 units in 2023 to over 130,000 units last year – nearly a threefold increase, ranking among the fastest growth rates among Chinese auto exporters. Entering 2026, the momentum has accelerated further: overseas sales in the first quarter increased by 86% year-on-year, and GAC's global overseas user base has officially surpassed 400,000. Currently, GAC INTERNATIONAL's business covers 102 countries and regions across five continents, with more than 680 sales and service outlets, five overseas production bases, and nine regional parts distribution centers worldwide. It has completed its strategic transformation from early product trade exports to deep local operations, gradually building global operational capabilities covering the full value chain of R&D, production, supply, and sales.

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