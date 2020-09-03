The Creative Engagement Group launches behavioural science unit led by Guy Champniss

These include capability development consultancy Cormis, employee engagement consultancy Forty1, Axiom – the scientific engagement and training division and digital learning solutions division, Logicearth.

The unit will also add unique behavioural science insight and models to TCEG's event and experiential offer through WRG and Just Communicate, as well as its film, digital and immersive technology division – The Moment.

Guy Champniss, TCEG's new Head of Behavioural Science, is a respected adjunct professor, industry speaker and strategic advisor in applied behavioural science. He joins TCEG from his consultancy Meltwater Consulting, where he focused on the creative application of behavioural science to strategic marketing, in order to innovate around product, service and customer experience.

Champniss played a significant role in bringing award-winning US energy and behaviour technology firm, Enervee, to market, and will work on a number of behaviour change programmes with TCEG clients.

His qualifications include an MBA from IE Business School, and he has completed post-graduate programmes with the University of Cambridge and Stanford Graduate School of Business. He also holds an award-winning PhD in applied social psychology from Cranfield University.

Russ Lidstone, Group CEO of The Creative Engagement Group said: "All areas of our unusually shaped business are focused on engaging audiences in ways that other communications groups cannot. We are able to apply the psychology and inform behaviours, not simply talk about it at conferences. I'm excited about the possibilities of combining scientific rigour with our creative capabilities to create moments that inspire the lasting change that business needs now more than ever."

Guy Champniss, Head of Behavioural Science at The Creative Engagement Group said: "Applied behavioural science has become a strategic focus for forward-thinking businesses, so it's fantastically exciting to be joining a company that is recognised by its clients as a trusted strategic partner in understanding what it means to engage. Behaviour – explaining it, shaping it and measuring it – is now even more critical to every business, and I look forward to building this additional capability within The Creative Engagement Group to help deliver even greater value."

The launch of the behavioural science unit follows on the heels of TCEG's acquisition of both Logicearth and Cormis – both of which joined the group during the pandemic.

The Creative Engagement Group is a division of Huntsworth.

About The Creative Engagement Group:

The Creative Engagement Group (www.tceg.com) is an unusually shaped communications group that creates moments that inspire lasting change. It partners with clients to provide employee engagement, learning and training solutions, scientific engagement and capability building, by engaging internal and external audiences through the creation and delivery of live and virtual experiences, film, branded content, immersive and interactive content. The Creative Engagement Group works with an international blue-chip client base across business categories and has a particular strength in healthcare.

The group comprises of live event specialist WRG; Film, Immersive engagement and digital agency, The Moment; scientific engagement division Axiom; biopharma division Just Communicate; employee experience consultancy Forty1, capability building division Cormis and digital learning services division Logicearth. It employs over 400 people in Europe and the US.

TCEG is the immersive division of international healthcare and communications group Huntsworth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248205/Russ_Lidstone_Group_CEO_TCEG.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248204/Guy_Champniss_Head_Behavioural_Science_TCEG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248206/The_Creative_Engagement_Group_Logo.jpg

