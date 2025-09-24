The Countdown is On: Less Than 3 Months to Go Until The Games of The Future 2025 Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi

With a massive USD 5 million prize pool at stake, athletes from around the world will converge in Abu Dhabi for a groundbreaking fusion of sport and gaming - Phygital International

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just under three months, the world will turn its eyes to Abu Dhabi as the Games of the Future 2025 (GOTF 2025) prepare to deliver an electrifying showcase of competition, innovation, and entertainment.

Set to redefine the boundaries of sport in a pioneering format where competitors must excel both in traditional sports and digital gaming arenas, the Games of the Future 2025 is set to be a sporting spectacular like no other.

For six days from 18-23 December, ADNEC will transform into a futuristic sports hub featuring sports and esports arenas, robot combat zones, and drone racing tracks, as athletes and clubs from across the globe battle across 11 phygital disciplines that test speed, strategy, and sporting prowess for a staggering USD 5 million prize pool.

Led by ASPIRE as the official delivery authority for the Games of the Future 2025, and supported by Ethara, the operations powerhouse behind some of the city's key iconic events, athletes, fans and spectators can look forward to an exceptional edition that will elevate the Games of the Future into a landmark occasion on the global sporting calendar.

Residents and visitors can experience a taste of the action with an immersive roadshow at a series of locations across the UAE from October to December. Featuring live demos and interactive challenges, the tour will bring the thrill of phygital sport to life ahead of the Games of the Future 2025 in December.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, commented: "Phygital sports are rewriting the rulebooks of competition. With less than three months to go, transforming the iconic exhibition centre in the heart of Abu Dhabi into the world's most advanced space for both digital and physical competition is no small feat. It requires the vision and dedication of hundreds of people to build bespoke digital arenas, pitches, and immersive experiences that will redefine how athletes compete and how fans engage."

Fans will be able to follow every moment of the Games of the Future 2025 thanks to two newly confirmed media partners. Ei Nerd, Brazil's leading entertainment platform boasting over 4 billion views, will bring the spectacle directly to its vast community, and BIGG, one of the foremost gaming and esports entertainment company in EMEA, will deliver comprehensive coverage via BIGG TV, the Middle East's leading gaming channel, which reaches 50 million households in more than 100 countries.

To keep up with all the latest information, updates, and news about the Games of the Future 2025, follow @gamesofthefutureofficial or @gotfabudhabi on Instagram for exclusive behind-the-scenes content or visit the official website at gofuture.games for comprehensive event information and updates.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit https://Phygitalinternational.com or contact us at: press@phygitalinternational.com

About the Games of the Future (GOFT):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in Abu Dhabi while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

About the World Phygital Community (WPC):

The World Phygital Community (WPC) is a non-profit, international organization that aims to promote phygital sport worldwide by uniting physical and digital members globally. It is responsible for providing guardianship of the rules and regulations of phygital sport and hosting ranking tournaments for the Games of the Future: https://worldphygital.org/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780682/Games_of_the_Future_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529536/5527439/Phygital_International_Logo.jpg