The Countdown Begins: 30 Days Left Before Shanghai Tops the Tech World Again with AI Conference 2019

The themes of WAIC 2019 will zero in on four fields covering tech forums, themed activities, AI application display and exceptional experience, said director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, Jincheng Wu. "Application scenarios are the main battleground for AI. Shanghai, as one of the pilot cities to water-test breakthroughs in AI-related technology and its social impacts, has initiated the policies to spearhead the development of such technologies in a bid to explore the new frontiers for AI application", he added.

Twenty-seven headline partners this year, including Alibaba, Amazon, IBM, iFlytek, Microsoft and Tencent, were granted certificates on the day, which are set to bring their innovations in the realms of AI chips, 5G, smart driving, robots, intelligent hardware, sensor, software, and more importantly, AI integration in sectors such as education, medicine and urban management.

Another highlight of the event was the symbolic "flag handover" ceremony symbolizing the transferal of responsibility to the young volunteers who will represent the best of the city in their delivery of the event. To enhance visitors' experience and add stories to the landmark tech conference along the way, the Shanghai municipal government has recruited 800 teenage volunteers from local schools. Visitors will see those unsung contributors participating in various events and working closely with domestic and international exhibitors.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which debuted on September 2018, is scheduled to open from Aug 29 to 31 this year at two iconic landmarks alongside the Bund - The Expo Center, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Hall and Xuhui Binjiang. Setting the agenda to transform Shanghai to be a hub for innovation, the government is supporting the conference through several initiatives and numerous speaking and public engagement projects.

The event is also aimed at connecting various institutions of the tech sector – from prestigious universities and research institutes to private companies – by holding two summits on science and technology innovation and ten industry panels during the three-day event. Top-notch scientists, government officials, representatives of international organizations, and business leaders are invited to share their insights on wide-ranging topics, including machine learning, brain-inspired intelligence and AI application in the era of 5G.

About World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019

With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Possibilities," the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 is a platform for AI scientists, world leaders and entrepreneurs to share their insights on AI innovations and applications, gathering the brightest minds under one roof to enable them to shed lights on a better future powered by intelligent technologies. It aims to connect the best of the best from academia and industry to collaborate and offers opportunities for talented innovators to transform the world, meet investors and distribute their ideas globally.

