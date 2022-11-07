The Constant of the Cannabis Market Generates Need for Intoxication Detection Devices

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presently, the medical cannabis sector accounts for a majority of the market share, as progress is slowly being made in removing the stigmas associated with such products. Overall, the legal cannabis market is permeating throughout the U.S. states and is helping to create a multi-billion-dollar industry. While medical cannabis still dominates that broad cannabis marketplace, the growing awareness and legalization efforts are expected to further propel the overall industry forward. In 2020, legal cannabis sales in the U.S were up 46% from 2019, reaching a new record of USD 17.5 Billion, according to cannabinoid market research firm BDSA. Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTC: BLOZF) (CSE: BLO), SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)

As the cannabis market grows in the United States, creative innovators and smart, opportunistic entrepreneurs are making their mark. Scores of innovations have debuted, with some unique to the cannabis industry while others with roots in legacy industries, and have taken hold in the marketplace. As sales of such products are becoming more prevalent, new and important regulations are also expected to be implemented. Specifically, government regulators have voiced their concerns over the potential for cannabis abuse. As such, the need for a cannabis breathalyzer was quickly understood. Government agents such as police officers can use the breathalyzer on someone who they may suspect is under the influence of marijuana. According to a study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, driving while under the influence of cannabis is 1.65 times more likely to cause an accident.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTC: BLOZF) (CSE: BLO) just announced breaking news that, "it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Warren County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney's office to pilot the Company's technology for detection of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") and in human breath. The Company's proprietary breath capture and laboratory-based marijuana detection equipment (as described below) will be used to collect and confirm THC in breath samples. Cannabix plans to supply 2 handheld Breath Collection Units (BCU) to Warren police before the end of the year and such devices will be used in Warren County at the discretion of its police force for up to 3 months or longer. The Cannabix BCU can be used to collect time of stop breath samples immediately upon suspicion of cannabis use by a driver. Field Samples collected using the BCU by Warren police (and Drug Recognition Experts) will be processed at a designated laboratory using proprietary "MS Breath Sampler" hardware.

Warren County District Attorney Robert C. Greene, stated the following, 'marijuana use is here and has been for decades. Pennsylvania (PA) has legalized the medical use of marijuana and recreational adult use is right around the corner. Every state surrounding Pennsylvania has legalized medical marijuana and more importantly, Warren County borders the State of New York which has legalized recreational use. The goal is to keep Warren County citizens safe from impaired drivers.

Currently, in Pennsylvania, an individual cannot drive if there is ANY marijuana metabolite in their blood. Therefore, if an individual is completely sober, but legally used marijuana in the weeks prior to driving on PA roads, they are driving illegally according to PA law and can be arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, see 75 Pa.C.S.A.§3802(d)(1)(iii). And yes, this happens every day in Pennsylvania.

We are excited about the opportunity to work with Cannabix to assist in testing a breath test device that can detect if an individual has smoked marijuana in the past 2-3 hours. If this device is proven to be reliable in PA Courts, this could be a game changer in keeping our roads safer with new legislation and at the same time, not infringe on citizens' rights who use marijuana legally and still want to be able to drive a vehicle. Warren County looks forward to working with Cannabix on the Pilot Program.'

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix stated, 'Cannabix's collaboration with Warren County will help us in our efforts to gather critical real-world data using our technology and methods. The Warren County District Attorney's office has an unwavering commitment to keeping its citizens safe as laws surrounding marijuana consumption evolve and we commend their leadership and participation in helping advance cutting-edge cannabis breath technology. We are seeking additional collaborators and welcome such interest.'

Current forms of testing for marijuana use can identify THC ranging from minutes to days after actual use, making it impossible to show the difference between the two. Studies¹ have shown that breath is a better indicator of impairment than saliva, blood, or urine because THC is present in breath for a relatively short period of time (1-3 hours) after consumption; whereas, it is excreted at detectable levels in other body fluids for many hours, days, or even weeks after smoking. This short time period of detection in breath aligns with the peak impairment window.

The Company's handheld Breath Collection Unit and newly developed laboratory "MS Breath Sampler" are being used together to provide a new method for drug detection that complements gold-standard mass spectrometry (MS) and significantly simplifies laboratory analysis methods, reduces sample turnaround times (thus minimizing operating costs), while maintaining sensitive, precise results. It should be noted the BCU is also being used in concert with the Cannabix FAIMS Detection Unit (a separate device, under development, not part of this pilot, which is being developed as a portable system capable of both breath collection and analyses in the field).

The Cannabix BCU will provide quick and nonintrusive breath sample collection and easy analysis with no sample preparation needed in a lab setting using the Company's "MS Breath Sampler" hardware. In comparison, existing and legacy breath and saliva testing procedures require several sample extraction and preparation steps prior to analysis, and analysis itself can take from 1 - 3 hours per sample. This is expensive and impractical. Also, existing and legacy breath and saliva testing procedures tend to have inefficient, time-consuming collection methods, and recoveries are still often poor. Cannabix has developed unique approaches to breath testing that will reduce costs and make operations and processes far more efficient.

Readers should note, although the Company has achieved proof of concept prototype for its BCU and MS Breath Sampler, the testing method and device is still in the preapproval stage and accordingly the Company is not currently making any express or implied claims that the technology will proceed to commercial use."

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) and IM Cannabis Corp. announced September 15th, that SNDL has completed its initial international export of approximately 167 kilograms of premium dried flower from Canada to Israel as part of its total commitment with IMC. SNDL and IMC have agreed to the aggregate export of 1,000 kilograms of high-quality dried flower products for processing and distribution in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The expansion marks a significant milestone for SNDL as it enters the global market. "We are pleased with our partnership with IMC, one of Europe's most established and trusted medical cannabis companies," said Andrew Stordeur, President and Chief Operating Officer of SNDL. "SNDL plans to opportunistically expand the Company's premium inhalables footprint to international cannabis markets, and this initial endeavour strengthens our pursuits in both established medical markets and emerging global recreational markets."

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced on August 25th. that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has released new medical cannabis products, under Tilray and Aphria brands and launched CannaPoints, a new program designed to support patients through their medical cannabis journey. Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada, said, "We're proud to expand our medical cannabis portfolio in Canada and broaden our offerings for our growing patient community. Our new CannaPoints program serves to guide our patients on their medical cannabis journey and provide additional support as needed."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) announced on June 27th, the launch of the first of what is expected to be a range of products, in partnership with Geocann, which will utilize the advanced VESIsorb® delivery system. This technology provides better bioavailability and faster absorption. VESIsorb® formulations have set the industry benchmark in peer-reviewed published studies, delivering superior pharmacokinetic performance, including fast absorption, higher plasma concentration, and greater area under the curve. "We are committed to bringing breakthrough innovations to the market, providing consumers with differentiated and high-quality products," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos. "Working with Geocann's technology enables us to expand our product offering to bring consumers a fast-acting cannabinoid product with a quicker onset than previously available, along with improved efficacy, helping enhance and differentiate effect and experience."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) announced on August 25th, that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has acquired a controlling interest in Bevo Agtech Inc. ("Bevo"), the sole parent of Bevo Farms Ltd., one of the largest suppliers of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants in North America (the "Bevo Transaction"). Concurrent with closing of the Bevo Transaction, Bevo entered into an agreement to acquire the Company's Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton, Alberta through the acquisition of one of Aurora's wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "Aurora Sky Transaction" and together with the Bevo Transaction, the "Transaction"). "This investment once again demonstrates our disciplined capital allocation approach and is consistent with both our short term needs and long-term vision to be the leading global cannabis company. Bevo's track record in generating not only positive Adjusted EBITDA but free cash flow, world class propagation expertise, and established distribution networks in Canada and the United States makes them an ideal strategic partner," said Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora. "We expect this investment and collaboration between industry leaders will drive significant shareholder value and synergies for both parties. We are also excited about Bevo repurposing Aurora Sky and the potential to expand the scale and scope of their business and saving significant costs previously expected in connection with the wind down and sale of the facility".

