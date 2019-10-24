The Conference Forum Announces 4th Annual Patients as Partners Europe 2020 Meeting on Bringing Value Back to Patients

Patients as Partners Europe returns to London in January 2020 with Janssen, GSK, Takeda, and LEO Pharma leading industry discussions on how to use patient representation to put patients at the center of medicines development.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Forum announced that the 4th annual Patients as Partners Europe (Patients EU) event will take place in London at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel on January 27-28, 2020. The 2020 theme is "Bringing value back to patients in clinical research."

Program leadership for 2020 includes co-chairs Claire Nolan of Charity Research Involvement Group and GSK's Andrew Garvey; Lesley Gosden, Parkinson's Patient Advocate Keynote; Charline Coquerel Couniot, Novo Nordisk; Dr Liz Clark, Norgine; and Camilla Krogh Lauritzen, LEO Pharma.

European biopharma R&D leaders, patients, patient advocates and public sector voices join together to discuss ideas and programs for reducing the burden from patients and investigators and allowing more people to take part in clinical research, with the goal of getting medicines to patients faster.

"We are delighted to be back in London to share examples of incorporating the patient voice and their involvement throughout medicines development," said Valerie Bowling, Executive Director of the Conference Forum.

Featured sessions include:

Keynote on Insights and Lessons from Patient Advocate Lesley Gosden, who participated in the GDNF Trial

"Ask the Patient Panel: My Ideal Trial Design," with patients who have experienced at least one clinical trial

"Demonstrating Patient Value in Working with Industry," featuring International Alliance of Dermatology Patient Organizations and LEO Pharma

Norgine on the Role of Social Media and the Rise of the "Expert Patient"

and the Rise of the Novo Nordisk on Building Patient Advisory Boards

"The Impact of Patient Public Involvement (PPI) on Health Technology Assessment Decisions," moderated by Merck with representation from: Health Technology Wales, Scottish Medicines Consortium and the European Federation of Neurological Associations

Attendees will meet patients who have experienced at least one clinical trial, to learn through the patients about the realities of a clinical trial and how to improve access and engagement, and how to incorporate feedback.

To learn more about Patients as Partners EU 2020, please click here.

About Patients as Partners

Patients as Partners EU is co-produced with patients, industry, academia, and public sector voices to implement and advance patient involvement across the entire clinical development continuum. The Patients EU program will be located at Millennium Gloucester Hotel London Kensington on January 27-28, 2020. For more information, visit Patient as Partners Europe .

About the Conference Forum

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The organization examines and challenges the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. The company also presents PharmaTalkRadio with free podcasts for the life science industry and patient advocacy. For more information, visit www.theconferenceforum.org .

Related Links

https://theconferenceforum.org/



SOURCE The Conference Forum