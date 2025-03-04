The Chinese carbon ion center Heyou Hospital selects RayStation

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that Heyou Hospital, located in Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China, has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®*. Total order value (including service contract) is RMB 51 million (approximately SEK 77 million), of which RMB 18 million (approximately SEK 26 million) will be recognized in the first quarter of 2025. This is the third largest order ever for RaySearch and the largest since December 2022. Heyou Hospital is RaySearch's first customer with a combined Hitachi carbon ion and proton machine.

Heyou Hospital is a world-class medical institution offering personalized healthcare and high-quality research with special emphasis on areas such as oncology, neurology, orthopedics, and neurosurgery.

In 2021, Heyou Hospital bought a combined Hitachi carbon ion and proton machine. This will now be complemented with RayStation, which will also be used for treatment planning for the hospital's conventional photon treatment machines.

Ion beam therapy is the most advanced form of external radiotherapy, where the tumor is irradiated with protons or carbon ions. Compared to conventional radiotherapy, where the tumor is irradiated with photons, the energy deposition of the ion beams can be controlled more precisely. This reduces the radiation dose to healthy tissues, leading to a reduction of treatment-related side effects.

The market for particle treatments (protons/carbon ions/BNCT) is growing rapidly in China. RaySearch is the market leader in treatment planning for particle treatments, a position that is further strengthened by this new order.

The purchase will give Heyou Hospital access to advanced RayStation technologies such as pencil beam scanning, robust optimization, linear energy transfer optimization, proton arc optimization, graphic processing unit (GPU) accelerated dose calculations, and adaptive replanning support.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch: "I am pleased to announce our collaboration with Heyou Hospital and the significant order for RayStation. I look forward to deepening our relationship and to a fruitful cooperation in advanced radiation therapy."

This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 10:55 am CET on March 4, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com



Learn more about us on:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/the-chinese-carbon-ion-center-heyou-hospital-selects-raystation,c4105102

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/4105102/3299226.pdf RaySearch Press release March 4, 2025 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/press-release-heyou-hospital,c3383509 Press-release Heyou Hospital

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.