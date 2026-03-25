THE CHAIRMAN IN HONG KONG IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2026

Eight new restaurants join this year's 1-50 list, spanning 17 cities and highlighting the best in culinary achievement

Hong Kong's The Chairman reclaims the title of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, for the first time since 2021

reclaims the title of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, for the first time since 2021 The 2026 list spans 17 cities across the region, with eight new entries and four re-entries

Restaurants in Bangkok lead the ranking with nine entries, followed by Tokyo with seven restaurants

Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore are represented with six restaurants each

Hangzhou's Ru Yuan (No.10) takes the Highest New Entry Award

(No.10) takes the Highest New Entry Award Lamdre (No.17) in Beijing soars 33 spots to take the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee

(No.17) in Beijing soars 33 spots to take the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee Asia's Best Female Chef 2026 is Cho Eun-hee from Seoul's Onjium (No.14)

from Seoul's Onjium (No.14) Ardika Dwitama from Jakarta's August (No.42) wins Asia's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona

from Jakarta's August (No.42) wins Asia's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona Restaurateur Zhang Yong is honoured with the SevenRooms Icon Award

is honoured with the SevenRooms Icon Award Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn , from Nusara (No.5) and Le Du (No.36) in Bangkok, is recognised with the prestigious Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award, voted by industry peers

, from Nusara (No.5) and Le Du (No.36) in Bangkok, is recognised with the prestigious Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award, voted by industry peers Lesley Liu from Odette (No.19) in Singapore is the winner of the Asia's Best Sommelier Award, sponsored by Vik

from Odette (No.19) in Singapore is the winner of the Asia's Best Sommelier Award, sponsored by Vik Baan Tepa (No.53) in Bangkok wins the Sustainable Restaurant Award

For the full 1-50 list, please scroll to the bottom of this release.

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantonese cuisine trailblazer The Chairman in Hong Kong clinches the coveted title of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, at the awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 in Hong Kong. The acclaimed restaurant, which honours forgotten luxury Cantonese ingredients and traditions from southern China, rises from No.2 last year to reclaim the title, which it previously held in 2021.

The Chairman in Hong Kong wins the No.1 spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, reclaiming the top position for the first time since 2021 View PDF

This year's list spans 17 cities across the region, with three cities appearing on the 1-50 ranking for the first time: Kasauli, Penang and Ubud. A restaurant from Kasauli makes its debut in the rankings entirely, while restaurants in Penang and Ubud previously featured on the extended 51-100 list. The 2026 ranking also welcomes eight new entries and four re-entries, reflecting the continued dynamism and evolution of Asia's dining scene.

Accompanying The Chairman's rise to the top, Hong Kong's strong showing continues with Wing (No.2), where chef-owner Vicky Cheng revolutionises the eight Chinese culinary traditions with French culinary finesse. This year's host city also gains recognition with four other restaurants – ingredient-driven Neighborhood (No.24), Neapolitan restaurant Estro (No.32), elegant Caprice (No.35) at Four Seasons Hong Kong and Latin American-style Mono (No.46). Peggy Chan from Hong Kong, a tireless promoter of regenerative farming in Asia's hospitality industry and executive director of Zero Foodprint Asia, collects the Champions of Change Award.

Across the region, the rankings reflect strong representation from Asia's leading dining capitals. Restaurants in Bangkok lead the ranking with nine spots featured on the regional list. Last year's No.1 winner, Gaggan, claims the No.3 spot, retaining the title of The Best Restaurant in Thailand for its extraordinary experiential Indian gastronomy. Bangkok's line-up also features Nusara (No.5) with a creative spin on chef Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn's ancient family recipes; chef Gaggan Anand's soaring collaboration with luxury fashion, Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (No.8); innovative southern Thai restaurant Sorn (No.12); contemporary German restaurant Sühring (No.18); progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine at Potong (No.25); Mexican-Indian 'love story' Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh (No.27); modern Thai-inspired Le Du (No.36); and new contender, elevating the culture of Khao Gaeng or curry on rice, Wana Yook (No.47).

Beyond the list, Bangkok's Baan Tepa (No.53) receives the Sustainable Restaurant Award for its continued leadership in environmentally responsible gastronomy. Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn is also recognised with the prestigious Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award, voted for by his industry peers.

Tokyo boasts seven restaurants on the list, including neo-French Japanese Sézanne (No.16); Chinese-Japanese fusion at Sazenka (No.21); Peru-inspired Maz (No.28); communal French restaurant Florilège (No.31); French-leaning Myoujyaku (No.33); Nordic-inspired Crony (No.34); and Narisawa (No.37), paying homage to traditional rural 'satoyama' cuisine. Japan's highest-ranked restaurant this year is La Cime in Osaka (No.13), which is named The Best Restaurant in Japan.

Shanghai leads representation in Mainland China with five restaurants featured on the list, while Hangzhou returns to the 1-50 rankings this year. Comforting retreat Meet the Bund (No.6) in the bustling Bund Finance Center continues its rise from No.14 last year and is again voted The Best Restaurant in Mainland China. Modern Chinese restaurant Ling Long (No.9) maintains a strong position in this year's ranking, while traditional Cantonese banquet residence 102 House (No.29) returns to the list and Basque seafood grill La Bourriche 133 (No.48) celebrates entering the rankings. The list also recognises neighbouring cities: Hangzhou's Ru Yuan (No.10) earns the Highest New Entry Award for reinvigorating old-school Hangzhou cuisine, while seasonal plant-based Lamdre in Beijing soars 33 places from No.50 last year to No.17, winning the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee. The SevenRooms Icon Award honours visionary restaurateur Zhang Yong, founder of Xin Rong Ji.

Further south, Singapore continues to demonstrate its culinary strength. Julien Royer's timeless French fine dining at Odette (No.19) once again earns The Best Restaurant in Singapore accolade, with Lesley Liu also voted Asia's Best Sommelier, sponsored by Vik. Kevin Wong's tribute to Malayan archipelago cuisine tails close behind at Seroja (No.20). Completing the Lion City's finalists, Born (No.23) returns to the list with its blend of French and Chinese gastronomy at a restored former rickshaw station; iconic Les Amis (No.38) remains a perennial flag-bearer; modernised Singaporean classics impress at Labyrinth (No.40); and contemporary Seoul cuisine is recognised at Nae:Um (No.45).

In Seoul, Mingles (No.4) is again hailed The Best Restaurant in South Korea, sponsored by Nongshim Shinramyun, for its seasonal Korean cuisine blending Hong Kong and European influences. Korean heritage restaurant Onjium comes in at No.14, with Cho Eun-hee also honoured as Asia's Best Female Chef. Urban oasis Eatanic Garden is No.26, while celebrity Korean-American chef Sung Anh's Mosu (No.41) also returns to the list. Bium (No.43) debuts with vegetarian temple cuisine, and traditional Korean fermentation gains recognition with 7th Door ranking at No.49. Ranked at No.54 on the extended 51-100 list, French-influenced San in fashionable Gangnam receives this year's One To Watch Award, which was announced in advance of the ceremony.

Jakarta and Ubud each earn a place on the list, with modern Indonesian gastronomy earning August (No.42) in Jakarta the title of The Best Restaurant in Indonesia and Ardika Dwitama also winning the Asia's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona. Joining the 1-50 list for the first time, hyperlocal gourmet playground Locavore NXT (No.44) in Ubud, Bali, marks the city's debut in the top tier of the rankings.

Taipei and Taichung are both represented, with Logy in Taipei (No.22) and chef Jimmy Lim's Singaporean restaurant JL Studio in Taichung (No.50).

Masque (No.15) in Mumbai, founded by Aditi Dugar and a pioneer of modern Indian gastronomy, is named The Best Restaurant in India for the fourth time and also receives the Art of Hospitality Award, recognising an exceptional hospitality experience. In the distant foothills between Chandigarh and Shimla, Kasauli makes its debut in the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants rankings with chef Prateek Sadhu's Naar (No.30), showcasing his passion for Himalayan cuisine.

Among culinary capitals with just one finalist each, The Best Restaurant in Macau goes to opulent Chef Tam's Seasons (No.7), which continues to fly high, showcasing refined Cantonese cuisine at Wynn Palace. Penang makes its 1-50 debut with Au Jardin (No.39), a French-inspired local fine dining establishment by chef-proprietor Kim Hock Su, which is awarded The Best Restaurant in Malaysia.

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants rankings celebrate extraordinary talent and innovation, with voting by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential forum of 350-plus industry leaders including food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts. The awards showcase remarkable dining establishments from across the region, this year featuring restaurants from 17 cities.

Rikki Tidball, Managing Director – Events, 50 Best, says: "This year's ranking brings together a remarkable collection of much-loved restaurants across 17 cities in the region. Heartfelt congratulations go to all the restaurants on the list, especially The Chairman on being named No.1 in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026. The restaurant's dedication to honouring refined Cantonese traditions and exceptional ingredient-driven cooking truly sets it apart. The commitment to culinary excellence and boundary-pushing gastronomy demonstrated by all of the restaurants on the list is a tribute to the exceptional talent and innovative spirit that define Asia's vibrant restaurant scene."

The 2026 Asia's 50 Best Restaurants celebration culminates on 25 March 2026 with a prestigious awards ceremony in Hong Kong, honouring the region's finest restaurants and chefs. The event programme features the cornerstone celebrations that define Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, including #50BestTalks, a thought-provoking forum exploring key topics in gastronomy and hospitality; 50 Best Signature Sessions, exclusive collaborative dining experiences where 50 Best chefs cook alongside renowned local talent; a Chefs' Feast celebrating Hong Kong's culinary excellence and local ingredients; and a Meet the Chefs media roundtable, offering unique insights from the region's leading voices in gastronomy.

Notes to the editor:

1-50 List

Position Restaurant Town/ City 1 The Chairman Hong Kong 2 Wing Hong Kong 3 Gaggan Bangkok 4 Mingles Seoul 5 Nusara Bangkok 6 Meet the Bund Shanghai 7 Chef Tam's Seasons Macau 8 Gaggan at Louis Vuitton Bangkok 9 Ling Long Shanghai 10 Ru Yuan Hangzhou 11 Fu He Hui Shanghai 12 Sorn Bangkok 13 La Cime Osaka 14 Onjium Seoul 15 Masque Mumbai 16 Sézanne Tokyo 17 Lamdre Beijing 18 Sühring Bangkok 19 Odette Singapore 20 Seroja Singapore 21 Sazenka Tokyo 22 Logy Taipei 23 Born Singapore 24 Neighborhood Hong Kong 25 Potong Bangkok 26 Eatanic Garden Seoul 27 Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh Bangkok 28 Maz Tokyo 29 102 House Shanghai 30 Naar Kasauli 31 Florilège Tokyo 32 Estro Hong Kong 33 Myoujyaku Tokyo 34 Crony Tokyo 35 Caprice Hong Kong 36 Le Du Bangkok 37 Narisawa Tokyo 38 Les Amis Singapore 39 Au Jardin Penang 40 Labyrinth Singapore 41 Mosu Seoul 42 August Jakarta 43 Bium Seoul 44 Locavore NXT Ubud 45 Nae:Um Singapore 46 Mono Hong Kong 47 Wana Yook Bangkok 48 La Bourriche 133 Shanghai 49 7th Door Seoul 50 JL Studio Taichung

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How the voting works

The list is compiled by votes from the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 350 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia, each selected for their expert opinion of Asia's restaurant scene. The Academy is divided into seven regions: India & Subcontinent; South-East Asia – South; South-East Asia – North; Hong Kong, Taiwan & Macau; Mainland China; Korea; and Japan. Each voter casts 10 votes based on their best restaurant experiences of the previous 18 months, with at least four of these from outside their home country/SAR. Voters are required to remain anonymous and voting is confidential, secure and independently adjudicated by professional services consultancy Deloitte.

About the host destination partner: Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with maximising the contribution of tourism to Hong Kong's economy and upholding Hong Kong as a world-class travel destination. The HKTB works in partnership with relevant government departments and organisations, the travel-related sectors, and other entities related to tourism, to market and promote Hong Kong worldwide, while enhancing visitors' experiences through providing diverse and high-quality tourism products and services. The HKTB has a worldwide network of 15 offices and has representatives in seven different markets.

About the main partner: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the main sponsors of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

Our Partners:

Hong Kong Tourism Board – Official Host Destination Partner

S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – Main Partner & Official Water Partner; sponsor of The Best Restaurant in Asia

Inedit Damm – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award

SevenRooms – Official Booking Platform Partner; sponsor of the SevenRooms Icon Award

Doordash – Official Delivery Partner

Aspire Lifestyles – Official Concierge Partner

Lee Kum Kee – Official Sauces & Condiments Partner; sponsor of Highest Climber Award

Valrhona – Official Chocolate Partner; sponsor of Asia's Best Pastry Chef Award

Vik – Official Wine Partner; sponsor of Asia's Best Sommelier Award

Nongshim Shinramyun – Official Partner; sponsor of The Best Restaurant in South Korea

Maison Kaviari – Official Caviar Partner

Dassai – Official Sake Partner

Langjiu – Official Baijiu Partner

Woodford Reserve – Official American Whiskey Partner

Cinco Jotas – Official Iberico Ham Partner

Bluefiná – Official Tuna Partner

Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong – Official Hotel Venue Partner

The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel – Official Hotel Venue Partner

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong – Official Hotel Venue Partner

The Peninsula Hong Kong – Official Hotel Venue Partner

Pier 1929 – Official Venue Partner

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942312/50_Best_Chairman_Hong_Kong.jpg

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939478/50_Best.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922156/Asia_50_Best_Restaurants_2026_Logo.jpg