The Central Bank of Uruguay to host the P2P Financial Systems Workshop in collaboration with Exponential Science

LONDON and MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Aug.11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global financial innovation workshop, P2P Financial Systems (P2PFISY), is proud to announce that its 11th edition will take place in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 17-18 September 2025 in partnership with the Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU) and the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Administration (FCEA) of the University of the Republic.

This collaboration underscores Uruguay's pivotal role in driving financial innovation in Latin America. Partnering with BCU and FCEA ensures the workshop addresses regional priorities, enhances local expertise and elevates the perspectives of emerging economies in global discussions on peer-to-peer finance.

P2PFISY was launched in 2015 at the Deutsche Bundesbank by Prof. Paolo Tasca, Executive Chairman of Exponential Science, a global not-for-profit Foundation committed to advancing scientific and technological progress for the public good by developing cutting-edge research into real-world applications and ventures.

The workshop features a call for papers, inviting submissions from academics, policymakers, industry experts and public or private institutions. Contributions can be policy-oriented, theoretical, or empirical, with a special emphasis on the evolving role of emerging technologies within financial systems.

Under the theme of "Decentralisation, Inclusion and the Future of Money," the event will bring together leading economists, central bankers, technologists and academics from Latin America and beyond to discuss the intersection of peer-to-peer finance, policy innovation, academia and digital public infrastructure.

Event Highlights Include:

Keynotes from representatives of the Central Bank of Uruguay

Academic sessions led by FCEA scholars and international researchers

Panel discussions addressing Latin America's unique financial landscape

"Uruguay is an ideal host for this year's P2PFISY event," said Chairman of P2PFISY Prof. Paolo Tasca, "not only because of its progressive digital financial agenda, but also due to the active engagement of institutions like the Central Bank and the FCEA in shaping inclusive, forward-looking monetary policies."

The Innovation Office of the BCU stated: "The Central Bank of Uruguay, through its Innovation Office, is proud to host this Exponential Science event—promoting dialogue in the region on cutting-edge topics such as open banking, digital assets and regulatory innovation."

Flavia Fernández, Professor, Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences (FCEA – Udelar), stated: "The Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences at the University of the Republic is proud to co-organize this international event, which strengthens our engagement with the global research community and highlights our regional perspective."

Held initially over 11 years ago, P2PFISY builds on the legacy of previous editions hosted by prestigious institutions, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank.

