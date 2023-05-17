The Cell Therapy Media Market, Cell Therapy Kits Market, Cell Therapy Reagents Market and Cell Therapy Surface Market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 12% by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Owing to the growing number of approvals of cell therapies, and a continuous rise in number of associated clinical trials, the demand for advanced cell therapy consumables is likely to witness significant rise in the coming years

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of Cell Therapy Media Market, Cell Therapy Kits market, Cell Therapy Reagents Market and Cell Therapy Surface Market, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

In pursuit of both time and cost savings, as well as to mitigate the regulatory challenges associated with manufacturing of cell therapy consumables, around 90% of the cell therapy developers prefer to outsource culture media, kits, reagents and extracellular matrices to consumable providers, which claim to have the required expertise to provide high quality raw materials.

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 80 players claim to offer cell therapy consumables

This segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of start-ups / small firms (2-51 employees) and mid-sized companies (51-500 employees), which collectively represent close to 75% of the total consumable providers. In addition, more than 55% of the firms are based in North America.

Cell therapy media products constitute the largest segment (57%) of the consumables market

Most of the cell therapy media products are intended to be used for stem cell therapies (80%), followed by those being developed for T-cell therapies (15%). In addition, 59% of the media products are used for cell proliferation. Further, cell therapy kits capture around 26% of the consumables market.

More than 30 companies are engaged in offering cell therapy reagents and extracellular matrices

Majority of the cell therapy reagents are used for cell expansion (46%), followed by those intended for use in cell proliferation (38%). In addition, most of the cell therapy extracellular matrices are composed of laminin coating (32%), followed by those comprising of fibronectin (26%).

125 facilities dedicated to cell therapy consumables have been established, worldwide

North America has emerged as the manufacturing hub for cell therapy consumables, featuring the presence of nearly 55% of the facilities; this is followed by the facilities based in Europe (26%). Other emerging regions include (in decreasing order of number of facilities) China, Japan, South Korea and India.

Partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 40%, during 2015- 2022

Distribution agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by industry stakeholders (24%), followed by mergers and acquisitions (18%). Further, most of the deals were inked for cell therapy media related collaborations (65%).

Over 250 cell therapy developers are likely to forge strategic alliances with consumable providers

Around 15% of the cell therapy developers claim to have the required expertise for more than two unique types of cell therapies. Notable examples include (in alphabetical order) Aspire Health Science, Bio Elpida and The Discovery Labs Center for Breakthrough Medicines.

Global demand for cell therapy consumables is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14%, till 2035

The commercial demand for cell therapy consumables is projected to increase at a CAGR of 17.0%. Further, the clinical demand for cell therapy consumables is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.1%.

North America and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to capture over 75% of the market share, in 2035

In terms of type of product, the current market is driven by cell therapy media (capturing close to 70% market share); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Based on type of cell therapy, majority of the revenue share (61%) of the overall market in 2035 is projected to be driven by T-cell therapies.

Key Questions Answered

What are the factors driving the cell therapy consumables market?

How many players are engaged in offering cell culture media for manufacturing cell therapies?

How many players are engaged in offering kits for manufacturing cell therapies?

How many media products are available in the market for culturing cell therapies?

What are the partnership and collaboration trends observed in the cell therapy consumables domain?

Which geographical segment captures the largest market share in the current cell therapy consumables market?

Which type of product contributes to the largest share of the cell therapy consumables market?

The financial opportunity within the cell therapy media, kits, reagents and surfaces market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Product

Media



Kits



Reagents



Extracellular Matrices

Type of Cell Therapy

T-cell Therapy



Stem Cell Therapy



Dendritic Cell Therapy



NK Cell Therapy

Scale of Operation

Clinical



Commercial

Type of End User

Industry



Non-Industry

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

and

Latin America

The report includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering media, kits, reagents and surfaces for cell therapies, across discovery, preclinical, clinical and commercial scales of operation; each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with details related to its cell therapy media, kits, reagents and extracellular matrices portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

BD Biosciences

Bio-Techne

CellGenix

Corning

Irvine Scientific (Acquired by FUJIFILM)

Lonza

Miltenyi Biotec

Sartorius

STEMCELL Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

