The cat's whiskers: TIGA reveals shortlist for UK Games Education Awards 2021
22 Sep, 2021, 00:01 BST
LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK's video games industry, today revealed the shortlist for the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021. TIGA's awards recognise outstanding students, education providers and best practice. The winners of the 11 categories will be announced in a virtual ceremony on 22nd October, together with the winners of two special awards that will be revealed during the programme.
Creative Assembly, the UK's largest developer, the studio behind the Total War series and an upcoming sci-fi FPS, is the headline sponsor of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards. As a multi-award-winner for their education work, Creative Assembly utilises the skills and passions of their 800 employees to provide industry outreach to students across the globe. The Awards are further supported by BeautyLabs International, a company pioneering the future of enhanced reality in the beauty and wellness industries.
TIGA's charity partner for the Awards is The Passage, the caretaker of the homeless community in London for the past 40 years. The Passage believe that homelessness is everyone's responsibility and by working together we can be part of the solution. For further details please visit www.passage.org.uk or contact media@passage.org.uk
Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:
"The TIGA Education Awards shortlist displays the cat's whiskers in games education: outstanding students, excellent universities and good practice in education. Thank you to Creative Assembly, our headline sponsor and to BeautyLabs international, for supporting excellence in skills and learning and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 possible. We look forward to announcing the winners of the Awards on 22nd October 2021."
Emma Smith, Head of Talent at Creative Assembly said:
"This is a fantastic shortlist that represents an array of outstanding talent, commitment and progress in UK games education. We are excited about the prospect of working further with the student and graduate winners, by providing expert mentorship from Creative Assembly. However, no matter the final results, I'm looking forward to seeing more from these individuals and institutions in the future."
Mark Gerhard - Co-Founder and CEO of Beauty Labs International Ltd, said:
"Beauty Labs is honoured to support the UK Games Education Awards. There are many pathways to success in this category, our own enhanced reality platform having initially evolved from pioneering projects in the gaming industry a few years prior.
"The TIGA Awards help ensure innovation and ambition remain high in both our educational institutions as well as future talent cohorts.
"We're thrilled to be celebrating the creativity and excellence of the students and education providers in this field. Witnessing the emerging talent from here is hugely exciting for us at BeautyLabs and all those in associated industries."
Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Artist
Will
Murray
University of Hertfordshire
Luke
Marchese
Staffordshire University
Becky
Farr
Staffordshire University
Stefan
Yordanov
University of Portsmouth
Lois
Starkey
University of Hertfordshire
Sonia
Yarosz
Abertay University
Martyna
Kowalska
Norwich University of the Arts
Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Computer Games Technology
Sam
Gallacher
Abertay University
Daniel
Hind
Birmingham City University
Harry
Piercy
Bournemouth University
Michael
Ma
Staffordshire University
Peter
Cannon
University of the West of Scotland
Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Designer
Antonino
Frazzitta
Bournemouth University
Lawrence
Thorp
Norwich University of the Arts
Billy
Kane
Staffordshire University
Tim
Beedall
Staffordshire University
Sonny
Matthews
Staffordshire University
Patryk
Pasko
Staffordshire University
Ibrahim
Nouri
University of Gloucestershire
Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Programmer
Lewis
Pyke
Abertay University
Clara
Gale
Birmingham City University
Harry
Bentley
Bournemouth University
Nico
Caruana
Sheffield Hallam University
Ashley
Barrell
Staffordshire University
James
Gratrix
University of Gloucestershire
Lewis
Marlow
University of Portsmouth
Quinn
McNeil
University of the West of England
Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA-Post Graduate of the Year
Makhosethu
Sibanda
University of Hertfordshire
Finlay
Whitfield
University of Portsmouth
Shortlist: Excellence in University/Industry collaboration
Abertay University
Birmingham City University
London College of Communication
Norwich University of the Arts
Staffordshire University
University of Portsmouth
Shortlist: Innovative Teaching
Birmingham City University
Norwich University of the Arts
University of Hertfordshire
Shortlist: Excellence in Games Research
Carlo Harvey and Marius Matulis
Birmingham City University
InGame/Abertay
InGame/Abertay University
Dr Dean Bowman
Norwich University of the Arts
Neil Gallagher
University of Hertfordshire
Adam Jerret
University of Portsmouth
Shortlist: Diversity Award
Lauren Ansdell-Miller
Portsmouth University
Professor Ruth Falconer
Abertay University
Thom Kaczmarek
London College of Communication
Shortlist: Best Student Business
Wordplay Games
London College of Communications
Numbskull Studios
University of Portsmouth
Shortlist: The Creative Assembly Best Student Games 2021
You are Being Followed
Abertay University
Downhill Jam
Gloucestershire University
Frog Island
London College of Communication
The Morrigan
Staffordshire University
Tee-riffic Golf
Staffordshire University
Crypt
University of Hertfordshire
The Flare
University of the West of Scotland
About TIGA:
TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry. Our vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. Our core purpose is to strengthen the games development and digital publishing sector. To this end, we focus on four strategic objectives:
- influencing Government policy via effective political representation;
- raising the profile of our industry to influence public policy;
- enhancing education and skills through our accreditation programme (https://tiga.org/education/tiga-university-accreditation) and TIGA Games Education Awards (https://tiga.org/education-awards); and
- promoting best practice through our membership services, including the TIGA STAR Employer Award (https://tiga.org/star) and the TIGA Games Industry Awards (https://tiga.org/awards).
