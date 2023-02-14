The Carpet Flooring Market to Reach USD 120 Billion by 2028, More than USD 35 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years, The Adoption of Customized Carpet Flooring Massively Increasing in Aviation and Marine Industries - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global carpet flooring market will grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022-2028. Escalating demand for carpet tiles, a rise in renovation and remodeling activities, and rising concern towards sustainable carpets are some latest trends boosting the carpet flooring market. The innovation of carpet tiles in modular carpets in square pieces is fitted together to make a perfect carpet. They are the best alternatives to carpet rolls. They are mostly used in commercial buildings such as schools, libraries, corporates, airports, and many more. Carpet tiles are easy to maintain and repair. Installation is also easy and takes less time. Luxury interiors are expected to push the demand for carpet tiles in the carpet flooring market.

Carpet Flooring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Travel & Tourism and Construction industries contribute the most to the carpet flooring market globally. Further, infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing commercial and residential buildings would also support the market's growth. In mature markets such as North America and Europe, the growth is mainly driven by product innovations introduced by the key players. In emerging markets, the rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the growth of the global carpet cleaner market.

Global Carpet Flooring Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 120.24 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 86.02 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.74 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Distribution Channel, Application, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and South Africa Key Players Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), Interface, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC., The Dixie Group, Tarkett, ORIENTAL WEAVERS, Victoria, Axminster Carpets, Betap, Brintons Carpets, Brumark, Cormar Carpet, Dorsett Industries, ege, Forbo Flooring, Gerflor Group, Kane Carpet, Mannington Mills, Milliken, Shaw Industries Group, and Suminoe Textile Group Market Dynamics · The Surge in Hospitality Industry · Rising Demand in Automotive Industry · Increasing Demand from Transportation Sector Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3685

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Increasing Demand for Carpet Flooring Across Transportation Sector

Carpet flooring allows customization and improves the customer experience in Aviation and marine industries. High-quality carpet flooring creates a luxurious experience and provides comfort to travelers. Demand for carpet flooring in the aerospace and marine industry is expected to boost during the forecast period as they are easy to lift, provides comfort, look appealing, and are easily installable. One of the key factors contributing to the demand for carpet flooring in the transportation industry is the lack of availability of substitute products. Other flooring solutions, including ceramic tiles, wooden flooring, and others, are hard surfaces and heavy. They are not considered viable flooring solutions for the transportation industry. Owing to the rise in government support towards the aviation industry, manufacturing of new aircraft is expected to boom, which will, in turn, drive the demand for carpet flooring significantly. Moving forward, regions such as North America and Europe are expected to enjoy high demand for carpet flooring compared with developing regions such as Latin America and Africa.

Rise In Renovation and Remodeling Activities

Remodeling activities are one of the major opportunities for vendors in the carpet flooring market. Remodeling means modifying the interiors and exteriors of the existing structure and involves upgradation according to recent trends. It involves alterations, maintenance, repairs, and various additions. Re-innovations make old spaces interesting, and because of this, people worldwide are investing significantly in home renovation and improvement activities.

However, there is less demand for carpet flooring from the renovations and home remodeling homes sector in developing and underdeveloped countries in the regions such as Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and APAC. Therefore, regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to generate the highest demand for carpet flooring during renovation and home improvement activities. However, improving economies in countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, and a few others in both residential and commercial sectors are expected to create significant potential for the growth of carpet flooring during renovations.

Key Vendors

Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.)

Interface

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

The Dixie Group

Tarkett

ORIENTAL WEAVERS

Victoria

Axminster Carpets

Betap

Brintons Carpets

Brumark

Cormar Carpet

Dorsett Industries

ege

Forbo Flooring

Gerflor Group

Kane Carpet

Mannington Mills

Milliken

Shaw Industries Group

Suminoe Textile Group

Market Segmentation

Product

Broadloom Carpet

Carpet Tiles

Application

New Installation

Replacement

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

End-User

Residential

Commercial

Offices



Hospitality



Education



Sports & Entertainment



Retail



Medical & Care Centers



Other End- Users

Transportation

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey



South Africa

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:

U.S. Wall Repair Products Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. wall repair products market is expected to reach USD 12.28 billion by 2027. Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the wall repair products market. These repair products are mainly used in the residential sector since the construction of housing units in the U.S. is drywall. Drywall is rigid, however, not indestructible. Over time, gypsum-board walls can withstand ugly cracks or holes. Fortunately, drywalls can be easily fixable. Therefore, the construction of drywall housing is expected to surge the demand for wall repair products in the U.S.

Carpet Cleaner Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The carpet cleaning market is expected to cross $935 million by 2027. Carpet cleaners are the equipment or machinery used in the carpet cleaning industry. Carpet maintenance requires proper cleaning products and machines. Although vacuuming can remove dirt from the top surface, it is insufficient. The best methods to clean a large, carpeted area are hot water extraction or steam cleaning, referred to as dry cleaning. Both procedures take dirt, poisons, and pollutants deep within the rugs.

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global floor sealer and finisher market is expected to reach USD 3.41 billion in 2026. Renovation and remodeling are the significant factors driving the market's growth globally.

Advancements in technologies and stringent government regulations toward VOCs and their usage is fueling the adoption of water-based floor sealer and finisher. Increasing activities in the construction and infrastructure sectors and rising demand for decorative flooring from the residential and commercial sector is expected to boost market growth. Increased investments in residential and commercial construction sectors will drive the demand for floor sealers and finishers in China.

Raised Access Flooring Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global raised access flooring market size is to cross USD 900 million by 2025. The usage of raised access flooring technology is increasing due to the growth in the construction market. The optimal use of floor space is one of the primary reasons for the growth of this technology. The increase in building permits for private residential houses and the growth of commercial construction are key factors influencing the market significantly. The demand for raised access floors also stems from retrofit projects, which are expected to aid the global raised access floor market during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET DEFINITION

7.2 REPORT OVERVIEW

7.3 IMPACT OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

7.4 RISK FACTORS IN THE MARKET

7.5 OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

7.6 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

7.7 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.9 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 PARAMETERS IMPACTING MARKET GROWTH

8.1.2 RAPID SHIFT TOWARDS URBANIZATION

8.2 RAW MATERIAL INSIGHTS

8.2.1 IMPACT OF INFLATION

8.3 RISK FACTORS

8.4 CONSTRUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

8.5 IMPACT OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

8.6 GLOBAL ECONOMIC INDICATORS

8.7 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.7.1 RAW MATERIALS SUPPLIERS

8.7.2 MANUFACTURERS

8.7.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

8.7.4 END-USERS

8.8 DISPOSAL OF CARPETS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 ESCALATING DEMAND FOR CARPET TILES

9.2 RISE IN RENOVATION AND REMODELING ACTIVITIES

9.3 RISING DEMAND FOR SUSTAINABLE CARPETS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 SURGE IN HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

10.1.1 HOTEL CONSTRUCTION

10.2 RISING DEMAND IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

10.3 INCREASING DEMAND FROM TRANSPORTATION SECTOR

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 HIGH MAINTENANCE & INITIAL COST

11.2 AVAILABILITY OF OTHER SUBSTITUTES

11.3 LACK OF SKILLED LABOR

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 VENDOR ANALYSIS

12.3 KEY INSIGHTS

12.4 DEMAND INSIGHTS

12.5 CONSUMER BEHAVIOR INSIGHTS

12.6 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.7 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.7.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.7.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.7.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.7.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.7.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 BROADLOOM

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 CARPET TILES

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 APPLICATION

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 REPLACEMENT

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 NEW INSTALLATION

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 OFFLINE

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 ONLINE

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 END-USER

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 RESIDENTIAL

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 COMMERCIAL

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4.4 OFFICES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4.6 HOSPITALITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.7 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4.8 EDUCATION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.9 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4.10 SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.11 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4.12 RETAIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.13 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4.14 MEDICAL & CARE CENTER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.15 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4.16 OTHER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.17 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 TRANSPORTATION

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 NORTH AMERICA

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 PRODUCT

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 APPLICATION

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 END-USER

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 COMMERCIAL SECTOR

18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8 KEY COUNTRIES

18.8.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 APAC

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 PRODUCT

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 APPLICATION

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 END-USER

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 COMMERCIAL SECTOR

19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8 KEY COUNTRIES

19.8.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.3 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.4 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.5 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 EUROPE

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 PRODUCT

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 APPLICATION

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 END-USER

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 COMMERCIAL SECTOR

20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8 KEY COUNTRIES

20.8.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 PRODUCT

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 APPLICATION

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 END-USER

21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7 COMMERCIAL SECTOR

21.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8 KEY COUNTRIES

21.8.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8.3 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8.4 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 LATIN AMERICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 PRODUCT

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 APPLICATION

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 END-USER

22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7 COMMERCIAL SECTOR

22.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.8 KEY COUNTRIES

22.8.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.8.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.8.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW

23.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE MARKET

23.2.1 INTERFACE

23.2.2 VICTORIA

23.2.3 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

23.2.4 THE DIXIE GROUP

23.2.5 TARKETT

23.2.6 ORIENTAL WEAVERS

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 BEAULIEU INTERNATIONAL GROUP

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

24.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 INTERFACE

24.3 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

24.4 THE DIXIE GROUP

24.5 TARKETT

24.6 ORIENTAL WEAVERS

24.7 VICTORIA

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 AXMINSTER CARPETS

25.2 BETAP

25.3 BRINTONS CARPETS

25.4 BRUMARK (EXPLORING)

25.5 CORMAR CARPET COMPANY

25.6 DORSETT INDUSTRIES

25.7 EGE CARPETS

25.8 FORBO FLOORING

25.9 GERFLOR

25.10 KANE CARPET

25.11 MANNINGTON MILLS

25.12 MILLIKEN & COMPANY

25.13 SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP (BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY)

25.14 SUMINOE TEXTILE

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT

27.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.3 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.4 MARKEY BY END-USER

27.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6 NORTH AMERICA

27.6.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT

27.6.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.6.3 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.6.4 MARKET BY END-USER

27.6.5 MARKET BY COMMERCIAL SECTOR

27.7 APAC

27.7.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT

27.7.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.7.3 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.7.4 MARKET BY END-USER

27.7.5 MARKET BY COMMERCIAL SECTOR

27.8 EUROPE

27.8.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT

27.8.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.8.3 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.8.4 MARKET BY END-USER

27.8.5 MARKET BY COMMERCIAL SECTOR

27.9 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

27.9.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT

27.9.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.9.3 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.9.4 MARKET BY END-USER

27.9.5 MARKET BY COMMERCIAL SECTOR

27.10 LATIN AMERICA

27.10.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT

27.10.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.10.3 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

27.10.4 MARKET BY END-USER

27.10.5 MARKET BY COMMERCIAL SECTOR

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002048/Carpet_Flooring_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence