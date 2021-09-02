The car show of the future is back for its second year : YesAuto launches the Virtual Car Show for 2021

The unique event is an innovative way to browse and buy cars from leading brands online and gives buyers more choice of models and great value prices. Free to attend, each day throughout the month, a different car manufacturer will be showcased. And for this year, there will be the introduction of a used car exhibition hall, featuring the pick of the UK's best value deals.

The YesAuto Virtual Car Show will allow online attendees to view and interact with hundreds of cars in an immersive environment. From Virtual Reality 360° panoramic view technology to test drive booking functions, users can choose to see VR interior and exterior views of the car they are interested in purchasing from their laptop, iPad, or mobile device.

Anyone can attend the unique event for free at (https://vrcarshow.yesauto.com/2021/30000) for four weeks from 30th August. Attendees will experience a whole new way of browsing and viewing hundreds of cars, including:

Viewing a vast range of different virtual 2D new and used car models, from economic to luxury sports cars

Interacting with 100's of dealers and brands in real-time

Browse models at amazing prizes

Receive great offers and exclusive content

Browse through 7 manufacturers showrooms from BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Audi, Alfa and Fiat offering hours of entertainment and car knowledge

The YesAuto Virtual Car Show brings everything you would expect to find at a real-world car show to an online platform. With the benefits that technology can bring, there will be unlimited space for participation, intelligent technology that allows a car viewing experience like no other, and the ability for people to connect directly with all attending dealers and book test drives, all through the online show.

UK General Manager at YesAuto, Neil You, comments "We're extremely excited to bring the YesAuto Virtual Car Show back to the UK for the second year, following the huge success of the inaugural event with more than 750,000 attendees. This year's exhibition brings back the innovative experience with an extensive range of brands and models that YesAuto has to offer. Moreover, it makes the car buying journey as smooth, simple and as entertaining as possible."

YesAuto, the revolutionary way to finding the cars that suit any buyer, is a website and app that connects buyers with dealers and OEMs through its innovative, smart technology to make car buying simpler, more transparent and enjoyable.

YesAuto customers are given full control when it comes to selecting and choosing the right car for them. The site uses clever tools, abundant user and expert content to help find the car that suits their specific needs, alongside a customer rating system allows people to see what other drivers think in order for car buying to be as seamless as possible.

