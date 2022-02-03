The Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market worth US$ 11.2 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market – By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Pipeline Analysis, COVID-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Millions) and Forecast Till 2030." features detailed industry analysis and an extensive clinical trial/pipeline study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

According to the latest pharmaceutical market research report by InsightAce Analytic, the global cannabinoid-derived pharmaceutical market size was valued at US$ 636.8 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 11,243.2 Million in 2030, record a promising CAGR of 37.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabinoids or medical marijuana are widely accessed medicinal compounds derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. The interest in the cannabis plant and its derived products has increased considerably in the last few years. Due to the pharmacological potential of cannabis, it has applications in the treatment of various diseases and conditions, including diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, chronic pain, depression, glaucoma, arthritis, neurological disorders, and others. It is safer and has less severe side effects than other treatment options, and it also can combat adverse side effects. Hence, cannabis is approved for medical use in many countries, with varying legal limitations.

The growing therapeutic applications of cannabinoids in human medicine, surging use and acceptance of CBD in numerous countries, and the rising consumer preference for cannabis-derived products are projected to propel the cannabinoid-derived pharmaceutical industry over the forecast period. The market is further driven by the increasing CBD-related clinical research activities, ongoing clinical trials of cannabis-based drugs, growing awareness about the medical benefits of plant-derived cannabidiol products, and the commercialization of cannabis-based indications. However, the manufacturing inefficiencies and the legal restrictions on cannabinoid-derived products in various countries may impede the CBD products demand in the upcoming years.

The prominent players in the cannabinoid derived pharmaceutical industry include:

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Echo Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals, InMed Pharmaceuticals, INSYS Therapeutics, Inc., LaraPharm, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., One World Cannabis, Orpheus Medica, Receptor Life Sciences, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Tetra Bio-Pharma, Cardiol Therapeutics, United cannabis Corporation, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Alterola Biotech Inc., BOL Pharma, and Other Prominent Players.

Upsurging clinical studies on the CBD to determine its effectiveness for various conditions create an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to add another portfolio of treatments to their current pipelines.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In Aug 2021 , GW Pharmaceuticals (part of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) received the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval for EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol) for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) for patients two years of age and older.

, GW Pharmaceuticals (part of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) received the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval for EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol) for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) for patients two years of age and older. In May 2021 , Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. In Dec 2021 , Pfizer entered the medical cannabis industry betting on a promising cannabinoid-based bowel disease treatment. Pfizer acquired the clinical-stage company Arena Pharmaceuticals for a total equity value of around $6.7 billion .

Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to lead the cannabinoid-derived pharmaceutical market over the projected period (2022 to 2030). The major drivers of market expansion are the updated legalization of cannabis in North America for medical use and the increased adoption of CBD-based products for treating various medical conditions in this region. Recent legislation of cannabis allowing the use of cannabinoids products in more than 23 U.S states has compelled manufacturers' interest in innovating pharmaceutical-derived cannabis products to treat several clinical conditions.

Europe is predicted to hold the highest market share during the forecast years, followed by the Asia Pacific. The growing usage of the cannabis plant and its derived products and the increasing awareness about the benefits of CBD products boosts the market demand in this region. For instance, in October 2020, STADA, the largest pharmaceutical company in Europe, partnered with Medipharm. Under this partnership, Medipharm supplies GMP-certified medical cannabis for STADA, market-derived products in Germany and other European countries.

Furthermore, factors such as the increasing government funding for clinical research and the legalization of cannabidiol-derived products are estimated to contribute to market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Segments

The Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Product

Epidiolex

Sativex

Other Pipeline Products

The Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Molecule Type

Cannabinoid Receptor Type 1 (CB1)

Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 (CB2)

Others

The Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Disease Indication

Alzheimer's Disease

Autism

Cancer

Chronic Pain

Epilepsy

Migraine

Multiple Sclerosis

Schizophrenia

Others

The Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

