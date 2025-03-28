The Buzbee Law Firm Represents Woman Filing Case for Assault and Battery Against Andrew Tate

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Buzbee, principal of The Buzbee Law Firm, announced yesterday that, on behalf of Plaintiff Brianna ("Bri") Stern, a lawsuit was filed against social media personality Andrew Tate. The case was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. In the lawsuit, Plaintiff brings claims for sexual assault and battery and seeks a temporary restraining order to prevent contact with Tate.

The lawsuit is styled: Brianna Stern v. Emory Andrew Tate III, Los Angeles County Superior Court

Bri Stern released a public statement on all of her social media platforms. See @thebristern.

According to Lead Counsel, Tony Buzbee: "The facts alleged in the lawsuit filed yesterday are extremely disturbing. I am extremely proud to represent Bri Stern. She has demonstrated incredible courage to come forward and make her voice heard. I look forward to presenting the facts of this case in court."

The Buzbee Law Firm is headquartered on the 75th floor of JP Morgan Chase Tower in Houston, Texas. Tony Buzbee, a former Marine infantry captain, has been described by the New York Times as "one of the most successful trial lawyers in the United States." Mr. Buzbee has been chosen to serve as lead counsel in some of the largest and most important cases in United States history. He has historic verdicts in several states and multiple courts.

