The Burns Brothers Are Building More Than Businesses--They're Bridging the Diaspora

From the White House to Nairobi: Two Visionary Brothers Reimagine Black Global Leadership, Creating Jobs in Africa, Cultivating Cultural Spaces, and Inspiring a New Era of Ownership

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Nairobi rises to global prominence with major United Nations agencies set to relocate their headquarters to the city, a new era for Africa is unfolding. John and Mike Burns—the visionary entrepreneurs and cultural architects known as The Burns Brothers —are building bridges across continents, advancing a movement of Black leadership that reflects Africa's expanding role on the world stage. From orchestrating historic White House events to launching Africa's first African American-owned private members' club, the brothers are charting an interconnected world where the diaspora thrives. Their expanding ecosystem of businesses now spans continents united by a singular mission: to uplift, connect, and inspire diverse communities through ownership, creativity, and opportunity.

Mike and John Burns at HQ Kenya House in Tatu City (near Nairobi) The Burns Brothers by Monarch Magazine

"Africa isn't just the future—it's the now," says John Burns , a seasoned attorney and co-founder. "We're not here to just open doors. We're building the house."

From War Zones to the White House

Mike Burns , U.S. Army veteran and West Point graduate, brings a warrior's discipline to their multinational mandate. After flying helicopters in Iraq and Afghanistan, he turned his focus toward service through leadership, becoming Chief Diversity Officer at a Fortune 500 company and creating economic pipelines that now employ tens of thousands across Africa.

As cultural event producers for the Biden Administration, The Burns Brothers made history with the first-ever Juneteenth Celebration at the White House in 2023 and returned in 2024 with an encore featuring legends like Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and Kirk Franklin.

"We've devoted our lives to ensuring Black voices aren't just heard, but honored at the highest levels," says Mike. "Now, we're harnessing that resolve to transform Africa."

Where Culture, Community, and Commerce Converge

From HQ DC House in Washington to HQ Kenya House in Tatu City—just outside Nairobi—the Burns Brothers are redefining global luxury, hospitality, and legacy. The exclusive private members' clubs serve as dynamic hubs for connection, advancement, and creative exchange among professionals, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders. Their growing portfolio of hospitality brands also includes:

KATA : An Asian-inspired culinary and nightlife destination in Washington's historic Chinatown.





An Asian-inspired culinary and nightlife destination in historic Chinatown. The Nohmad : A stylish day-to-night coffee and cocktail lounge located above KATA.

Designed by Jimmie Drummond , each space becomes a gateway where form, function, and culture converge in an immersive experience.

Investing in Opportunity and Lasting Impact

In partnership with CCI Global , one of Africa's largest private employers, The Burns Brothers have supported the creation of over 20,000 jobs across Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Nigeria. Their own ventures have directly generated nearly 500 new positions—with ambitious plans to bring that number to 50,000 over the next decade. Through high-growth sector collaborations, they're building lasting bridges between U.S. enterprise and African talent.

"For us, this is about dignity, hope, and creating generational wealth—not just for individuals, but for entire communities," says Mike Burns. "We're not just investing in businesses—we're investing in people, and in a future that's shared."

From Boardrooms to the Cultural Stage

At the intersection of business and culture, The Burns Brothers ignite conversations and connections that inspire progress. From private tastings with Hollywood legends to provocative discussions with stars of Netflix's Love Is Blind DC, their curated experiences spark dialogue and innovation. With the ICON to ICAN Foundation , they extend their impact, forging pathways for mentorship, storytelling, and inspiration—uplifting the next generation alongside luminaries like Chaka Khan and Congressman Jothn Lewis.

Resonate Africa 2025: Uplifting a Global Movement

At this pivotal moment for Nairobi and the continent, The Burns Brothers will launch Resonate Africa in late 2025—a first-of-its-kind summit where trailblazers in technology, culture, finance, and wellness will meet to bolster the global voice of the African diaspora.

Upcoming Book: The Continuum of Change: Impacting Change Through Moments That Matter

On September 16, 2025, The Burns Brothers and co-author Meghan Davis Hill will release The Continuum of Change: Impacting Change Through Moments That Matter at The Nohmad ( 600 F St NW, Washington D.C. 20004 ). This new book distills their personal experiences into practical strategies for achieving meaningful transformation at every level. Advance copies are available here.

About The Burns Brothers

The Burns Brothers—John and Mike Burns—are visionary entrepreneurs, cultural architects, and global thought leaders reshaping the narrative of Black excellence across business, hospitality, and social impact. With ventures spanning five continents, their work bridges the African diaspora through ownership, creativity, and opportunity. From producing historic cultural events at the White House to launching Africa's first African American-owned private members' club, The Burns Brothers are pioneering a new era of global Black leadership rooted in legacy, inclusion, and innovation.

