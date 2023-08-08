The buffer preparation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

The growing demand for buffers and challenges associated with buffer preparation have prompted various pharmaceutical companies to leverage the expertise of players offering novel buffer manufacturing systems and related services

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Buffer Preparation Market: Focus on Buffer Manufacturing Systems and Service Providers, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

The conventional buffer preparation process is fraught with several challenges, including high cost of buffer production, time-consuming manufacturing process, batch-to-batch variations, and the need for large floor space. In order to deal with the aforementioned challenges, a number of pharmaceutical companies prefer to either install novel buffer manufacturing systems with advanced technologies in their manufacturing facility or outsource their buffer preparation requirements to specialized service providers.

To order this 140+ page report, which features 65+ figures and 90+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/buffer-preparation-market.html

Key Market Insights

Close to 30 companies claim to be engaged in developing 45 buffer manufacturing systems, globally

Majority (~60%) of the industry stakeholders are based in North America, followed by players headquartered in Asia (25%). Further, 85% of the buffer manufacturing systems are fabricated using stainless steel and 36% are fabricated using polymers.

More than 40 players claim to offer services for buffer preparation

The market is dominated by the presence of small companies (having 11-50 employees), who represent over 45% of the contemporary market landscape. Additionally, it is worth noting that majority (60%) of the service providers are based in North America.

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 60% between 2017 and 2023

Majority of the deals related to buffer manufacturing systems were acquisitions, representing 44% of the total partnerships inked in this domain, followed by distribution agreements (17%). Further, most (70%) of the intercontinental as well as intracontinental deals have been inked by players based in North America.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture around 63% of the market share by 2035

On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace (CAGR of 7.4%) during the forecast period. Further, buffer manufacturing systems intended for commercial scale operations capture the major share of the current market.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/buffer-preparation-market.html

Key Questions Answered

What is the need for novel buffer manufacturing systems?

How many players have developed / are currently engaged in the development of buffer manufacturing systems?

What is the relative competitiveness of the buffer manufacturing systems currently available in the market?

What types of partnerships are most common in the field of buffer preparation systems?

How many players provide services related to buffer preparation?

What is the likely growth rate (CAGR) of buffer preparation systems market?

What is the current / likely future market size of buffer preparation market?

Which region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the buffer preparation market?

The financial opportunity within the buffer preparation system market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Scale of Operation

Preclinical/ Clinical

Commercial

Type of System Component

Single-use Buffer Mixing / Preparation Equipment

Reusable Buffer Mixing / Preparation Equipment

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The research includes profiles of the key players (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on buffer preparation systems and services, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Asahi Kasei

Avantor

Canvax

Cytiva

Lonza

Merck

Pall Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Uniogen

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/buffer-preparation-market.html

or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Roots Analysis