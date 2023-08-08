The buffer preparation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

08 Aug, 2023, 15:15 BST
The growing demand for buffers and challenges associated with buffer preparation have prompted various pharmaceutical companies to leverage the expertise of players offering novel buffer manufacturing systems and related services
LONDON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Buffer Preparation Market: Focus on Buffer Manufacturing Systems and Service Providers, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.
The conventional buffer preparation process is fraught with several challenges, including high cost of buffer production, time-consuming manufacturing process, batch-to-batch variations, and the need for large floor space. In order to deal with the aforementioned challenges, a number of pharmaceutical companies prefer to either install novel buffer manufacturing systems with advanced technologies in their manufacturing facility or outsource their buffer preparation requirements to specialized service providers.
Key Market Insights
Close to 30 companies claim to be engaged in developing 45 buffer manufacturing systems, globally
Majority (~60%) of the industry stakeholders are based in North America, followed by players headquartered in Asia (25%). Further, 85% of the buffer manufacturing systems are fabricated using stainless steel and 36% are fabricated using polymers.
More than 40 players claim to offer services for buffer preparation
The market is dominated by the presence of small companies (having 11-50 employees), who represent over 45% of the contemporary market landscape. Additionally, it is worth noting that majority (60%) of the service providers are based in North America.
Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 60% between 2017 and 2023
Majority of the deals related to buffer manufacturing systems were acquisitions, representing 44% of the total partnerships inked in this domain, followed by distribution agreements (17%). Further, most (70%) of the intercontinental as well as intracontinental deals have been inked by players based in North America.
North America and Europe are anticipated to capture around 63% of the market share by 2035
On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace (CAGR of 7.4%) during the forecast period. Further, buffer manufacturing systems intended for commercial scale operations capture the major share of the current market.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the need for novel buffer manufacturing systems?
- How many players have developed / are currently engaged in the development of buffer manufacturing systems?
- What is the relative competitiveness of the buffer manufacturing systems currently available in the market?
- What types of partnerships are most common in the field of buffer preparation systems?
- How many players provide services related to buffer preparation?
- What is the likely growth rate (CAGR) of buffer preparation systems market?
- What is the current / likely future market size of buffer preparation market?
- Which region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the buffer preparation market?
The financial opportunity within the buffer preparation system market has been analyzed across the following segments:
- Scale of Operation
- Preclinical/ Clinical
- Commercial
- Type of System Component
- Single-use Buffer Mixing / Preparation Equipment
- Reusable Buffer Mixing / Preparation Equipment
- Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
The research includes profiles of the key players (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on buffer preparation systems and services, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- Asahi Kasei
- Avantor
- Canvax
- Cytiva
- Lonza
- Merck
- Pall Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Uniogen
SOURCE Roots Analysis
