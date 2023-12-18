FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reimagining the world and learning from it; that's what today's artificial intelligence advancements will allow us to do, from figuring out how to avoid disastrous wildfires and introducing carbon-mitigating 'nature tech' to reinventing mining so it works for us, rather than against us. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD).

AI can build digital twins of real-word assets, providing invaluable intelligence not only enriching our world of natural resources, but saving it, in the end. That's what Genesis AI Corp is working on right now, and it's a market space that, when all aspects are combined, is worth over $80 billion right now, and its value is compounding by the minute.

Genesis AI Corp ( AIG ; AIGFF ) is a remote sensing and analysis company that is acquiring large data sets and using AI to process them into risk mitigation tools for forestry and mining, while developing novel carbon, fire risk and recovery and urban planning modules.

The Value of Predicting & Preventing Wildfires

Genesis AI Corp Woodlands.ai is being developed to help predict forest fire behavior, speed up response times and build more resilient forests by providing the intelligence that can help change the way these lands are managed.

The Canadian government has committed $256 million to help solve the devastating wildfire problem, and the U.S. government is investing $7 billion to manage the escalating wildfire crisis. The California government analysis calculated suppression costs for California's 17 largest wildfires in 2018 to be nearly $1 billion but estimated that the damage totaled $149 billion, including destroyed and damaged buildings and infrastructure, health costs, and economic losses.

Genesis Ai's Fire and Recovery Module has three components. First, its pre-fire component assess fire risk in forests by tracking weather and moisture, and providing guidance on maximizing capital input. It also measures the effectiveness of government programs. The second component is deployed during a fire, using real-time sensors and inputs. The final component is post-fire, using Ai and machine learning to determine the best allocation of capital for restoration and planting performance, as well as further land management risk assessment.

Solving the Growing Wildfire Epidemic and Revolutionizing the Precision Forestry Industry

Genesis Ai Corp is on the front line of a new brand of forestry. AI has worked so far, according to McKinsey, to increase agricultural productivity rates by as much as 25% annually, and it can do the same for forestry.

Our current forestry management processes are based on a system that is 300 years old, and "processes are highly manual and analog, with 'broad-brush' management prescriptions," McKinsey says. There is almost no corporate involvement, and public and private owners fail to "to balance diverse objectives for commercial performance with social and environmental goals".

Genesis AI Corp's Forest Inventory and Cruise Module targets conventional forest owners and forest products companies. It seeks to displace inventory methods with a superior end-product at a lower cost. It will also give the user the ability to model other use cases, from road maintenance databases and detailed financial inventory models to much more accurate predictions on extractive levels, factoring in carbon stocks.

The AI That Could Completely Change the Carbon Offset Market

The carbon offset market quadrupled in 2021, year-on-year, to $2 billion. By 2050, Morgan Stanley says the voluntary carbon-offset market is expected to grow 100x to around $250 billion . But it's lacking in integrity. It has been very difficult to prove that an offset project is benefiting the environment in a sustaining manner.



Genesis AI Corp's Carbon Module, for use in the carbon offset and analysis sector, will automate the standards so that estimates are derived from basic inputs. It also automates the process for developing a carbon offset per individual protocol, providing the user with a pathway to full certification and revenue generation.

Geospatial Artificial Intelligence for Mining & Disaster Management

Genesis AI Corp's advanced machine-learning technology is a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering that goes far beyond carbon offsets credibility, precision forestry and mitigating wildfires. It's also positioned to potentially present a huge advantage to the mining and agriculture industries.

In mining, geospatial data analytics saves time and money in exploration and extraction allowing Companies to more easily peer into the earth and providing critical insight into location, geological characteristics and other crucial elements that can make or break multi-million-dollar drilling campaigns.

In agriculture, it's essential tracking the movements of livestock, identifying vegetation levels, determining required amounts of seed, nutrients, and fertilizers, and more efficiently planning and mapping out production.



The Mining Module, called GeoHarmony, being developed by Genesis Ai has proprietary applications, creating heat maps for high-value mineral zones crucial to our energy transition. The tech aggregates big data in hot zones, with metadata search functionality.

Disrupting Urban Planning

Genesis Ai's Urban Planning Module is about biological asset deployment and protection for cities and towns. In this module, cities are heat-mapped, biological assets are catalogued, and measures are determined for cooling cities via natural means. Carbon footprints are assessed. Traffic patterns are studied, animal migration and invasive species are analyzed, and the efficacy of various landscaping is mapped out.

The Holistic, High-Margin Approach



Genesis AI Corp s all about unifying specialized AI and machine-learning solutions for the holistic management of North America's ecosystem, and the Canada-based company has a singular advantage: While competitors are looking at basic forestry and the surface of carbon offsets, Genesis is building a powerful AI model (Woodlands.ai) that combines AI and deep-tech to dig way under the surface.



This is the height of AI optimization for precision forestry, wildfire prevention, agriculture, mining, and urban planning. The models are phenomenally detailed and highly intense. This goes far beyond basic remote sensing. Genesis Ai describes itself as "sensor agnostic" because it customizes a machine-learning platform for every need and every eventuality.

Genesis AI Corp ( AIG ; AIGFF ) is targeting high margins because the prospective clientele is wildly broad and diverse, and the combined value of all the markets in play here is estimated at over $80 billion.

Big Companies Making Moves In The AI Race

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a pivotal player in the AI domain, leveraging its Azure cloud platform to offer a range of AI services and tools. The company's AI solutions span various applications, including machine learning, AI-driven cloud computing, and even its Copilot Office Suite offerings . Microsoft's commitment to AI is evident in its investments in areas such as autonomous systems, natural language processing, generative AI,and AI for accessibility.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is renowned for its graphics processing units (GPUs) that are essential for AI computations. The company has been pivotal in the advancement of deep learning through its powerful GPUs, making it a favorite among AI researchers and developers. Nvidia's AI platform spans various applications, including autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and robotics. Nvidia's AI strategy involves continuous innovation in GPU technology and expanding into AI software and data center solutions.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a significant force in AI through its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS) . AWS offers a broad range of AI services, including machine learning, voice recognition, and chatbot technology. Amazon's AI prowess is also evident in its consumer products like Alexa and its advanced logistics and supply chain management systems. Beyond its product offerings, Amazon is heavily invested in AI research and development, focusing on areas such as AI ethics and fairness.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is deeply invested in AI for enhancing social connectivity and building the metaverse. The company's AI initiatives span image and speech recognition, language translation, and content moderation. Meta's AI research is also focused on developing advanced algorithms for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. Meta's AI strategy includes significant investments in AI hardware and infrastructure, exemplified by the construction of AI research labs and data centers.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a cybersecurity firm that employs AI extensively to protect against sophisticated cyber threats. The company's cloud-native platform, CrowdStrike Falcon , utilizes AI to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks in real-time. CrowdStrike's AI algorithms are trained on a vast array of threat data, enabling them to identify and neutralize novel threats quickly. CrowdStrike's AI-driven approach to cybersecurity sets it apart, offering a dynamic and proactive defense mechanism against evolving cyber threats.

