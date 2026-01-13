The Brattle Group Promotes Six Experts to Principal

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce the promotion of six individuals to Principal: Josh Figueroa, Dr. Nathalie Hinchey, Farooq Javed, Dr. Zening Li, Tania Tholot, and Julia Zhu.

"These six outstanding professionals reflect the firm's deep commitment to delivering exceptional service and insight to our clients," said Brattle President & Principal Torben Voetmann. "Across disciplines ranging from energy and international arbitration to technology, antitrust, and corporate finance and valuation, they bring market-leading expertise and perspective. Their promotion underscores the strength of our leadership and our continued investment in the firm's future and our people."



Our new Principals:

Josh Figueroa | New York

With more than a dozen years of experience in the regulated energy industry, Mr. Figueroa focuses on regulatory economics and finance, the future of natural gas, and low-carbon alternative fuels. He has sponsored several testimonies on regulatory finance and the future of gas before numerous regulatory bodies, and has authored white papers for clients on alternative fuels.

Nathalie Hinchey | Toronto

Dr. Hinchey specializes in the empirical analysis of complex economic and finance-related issues in the energy industry, including matters related to regulatory economics, market manipulation, and contract disputes in oil, natural gas, and liquified natural gas (LNG) markets. She has submitted expert testimony before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and supports legal and regulatory matters in North America and internationally.

Farooq Javed | Washington, DC

The Co-Leader of Brattle's Technology Practice, Mr. Javed is an expert in financial valuation, option pricing, and private secondary markets. He has served as a consulting or testifying expert in disputes related to software, technology companies, and venture capital partnerships, and also has experience supporting high-stakes litigation related to white-collar crime, international financial fraud, and sanctions evasion.

Zening Li | New York

Dr. Li has extensive experience applying economic principles and econometric methods to analyze complex antitrust issues related to mergers, market monopolization, and price fixing. She has led economic analyses on a number of high-profile antitrust litigations, with a focus on matters at the intersection of competition and healthcare.

Tania Tholot | London/Paris

Ms. Tholot specializes in energy-related international arbitration proceedings and has worked on dozens of pricing and damages cases across Europe, Asia, and Africa, including as a testifying expert. She also frequently addresses economic issues related to infrastructure, regulation, state aid, and competition matters.

Julia Zhu | New York

Co-Leader of Brattle's Private Equity, Venture Capital & Hedge Funds practice, Ms. Zhu is an expert in corporate finance and business valuation. She has extensive experience in a wide range of complex financial transaction disputes, spanning across M&A, bankruptcy and restructuring, and private funds.

