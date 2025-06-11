The Boston Globe Names Starburst Cofounder and CEO Justin Borgman to 2025 Tech Power Players 50 List

Among Top Tech Leaders in New England Honored in Globe's Fourth Annual List of Boston's Biggest Innovators

BOSTON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the data platform for apps and AI, today announced that its Cofounder and CEO, Justin Borgman, has been named to The Boston Globe's fourth annual Tech Power Players 50 , a list of the most influential, accomplished, and interesting people working across technology in New England.

This year's list of Tech Power Players honors 50-plus leaders across AI, quantum computing, consumer tech, cybersecurity, health tech, sustainability, and beyond. Eighteen innovators will join the ranks of the region's Tech Power Players for the first time, demonstrating exemplary contributions to the industry and considerable career impact on technology and business in New England.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many trailblazers in the Boston tech community," said Borgman. "As the industry pivots toward AI-driven applications, Starburst is playing a foundational role by providing the high-performance, federated data access needed to fuel intelligent experiences, without the cost or complexity of centralizing data. This recognition is a testament to our team's work in redefining what's possible in modern data architecture."

Candidates for this year's list were selected based on the impact of their actions and accomplishments in fostering change and growth across the region. The list is vetted and decided on by the Globe's business and technology team, led by Gregory T. Huang, the Globe's business editor.

"The Globe is proud to recognize the tech leaders whose forward-thinking ideas and energy for change are making a difference in this moment," said Huang. "Our region is at a crossroads in technology, and these leaders are playing a dynamic role in shaping our future success."

In its fourth year, Tech Power Players 50 is a signature project of The Boston Globe's award-winning business and tech journalists. Since 2021, the Globe business and tech team has expanded its coverage to encompass the dynamic and far-reaching influence of The Hub — a region with a distinguished history in tech and an ambitious future in innovation — with offerings that include the Innovation Beat and Trendlines newsletters, profiles of prominent figures in Bold Types, investigations of consumer concerns in The Fine Print, and more.

Read and experience the full Tech Power Players 50 list at Globe.com/tech50 and in a commemorative issue of Globe Magazine available on June 15.

About Starburst

Starburst is the data platform built for flexibility, delivering fast, secure access to all your data, wherever it lives. Whether on-premises, across clouds, or in hybrid environments, Starburst provides choice and control to your architecture. Built on an open data stack with Trino and Apache Iceberg, it unifies distributed data without complex or costly migrations, unleashing the full power of the data lakehouse for analytics and AI.

With our Lakeside AI architecture, enterprises gain federated access, governed collaboration, and full data lineage, laying the foundation for scalable, compliant AI innovation. Starburst empowers data-intensive and security-conscious organizations to unlock the full potential of their data while ensuring performance, governance, and control.

Enterprises in 60+ countries, including Comcast, Citigroup, and 4 of the top 5 global banks, trust Starburst to maximize data value. Our strategic partnerships with AWS, Dell Technologies, and top cloud providers ensures seamless interoperability across environments.

From insights to action to AI, Starburst fuels innovation at every level. Learn more at starburst.ai .

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , Studio/B , and Boston magazine .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286645/Starburst_Logo.jpg