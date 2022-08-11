The Bitcoin Association for BSV appoints Dr Catherine Lephoto as a new ambassador in the EMEA region

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV has appointed Dr Catherine Lephoto as a new BSV Ambassador as part of its global ambassador programme.

Lephoto's experience in the blockchain industry has already proven to be a valuable part of the BSV ecosystem and her drive to help increase adoption, awareness, and education of the global enterprise blockchain platform in Africa has been massively influential.

Managing Director of the Bitcoin Association for BSV, Patrick Prinz said: "It is an honour to have Catherine Lephoto as an ambassador for the Bitcoin Association. Her industry expertise and support within the EMEA region and specifically Africa has already proven to be helpful. Catherine's focus on educating and bringing trusted change to Africa is what makes her stand out to the association as a great ambassador. We look forward to working with Catherine in EMEA and Africa to provide the region with a stable blockchain infrastructure for the future."

Dr Catherine Lephoto, executive sales director at VX Technologies said: "I am thrilled for this opportunity to represent the Bitcoin Association in South Africa. My initial focus will be on promoting the knowledge-transfer function of the organisation through the BSV Academy. I am looking forward to discussions with policy and decision-makers in government, business, and academic circles about incorporating blockchain technology in training and skills development programmes across the region. Looking further into the future, I cannot wait to celebrate the achievements of the youth that will graduate from our programmes and equip Africa with change."

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organization which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

