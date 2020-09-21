The Big 5 to Gather Global Construction Leaders at its Digital Festival

- The next big appointment for construction players will take place online from 23 to 26 November

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big 5, the international event accelerating growth in the construction industry for the past four decades, is launching the first Big 5 Digital Festival - Global this year.

The event, which will run completely online from 23 to 26 November, will gather the global construction community to build resiliency and empower industry professionals to grow their businesses, learn from the world's top experts, and be ready for the post Covid-19 world.

"Sharing knowledge, and maintaining and building connections with industry peers, partners, and experts are paramount for construction industry players to successfully navigate through these challenging times," says Josine Heijmans, Vice President – Construction at dmg events, the organisers of The Big 5.

"This is why we decided to run a completely digital event this year and provide the global construction community a safe and convenient platform to access leading-edge education, innovation, and business opportunities."

A four-day "Redefining Construction" programme, aimed at discussing and defining the strategies to build the construction industry of the future, will explore the market outlook, project management, smart & digital, sustainability, and architecture & design solutions. Best practices for facilities management during a pandemic will also be shared across two days.

More than 60 of the world's top industry experts will participate in The Big 5 Digital Festival programme, including:

Marius Sylvestersen, Smart City Program Director, City of Copenhagen

Gil Kelley , General Manager of Planning, Urban Design and Sustainability, City of Vancouver

, General Manager of Planning, Urban Design and Sustainability, City of Gustaf Landahl , Head of Department for Planning & Environment, City of Stockholm , Sweden

, Head of Department for Planning & Environment, City of , Brandie Barrett , Deputy Director Public Works, City of Phoenix , Arizona

, Deputy Director Public Works, City of , Dr. Paul Toyne , Practice leader- Sustainability, Grimshaw Global

, Practice leader- Sustainability, Grimshaw Global Ian Hatton , Chief Innovation and Economy Officer, City of Gold Coast – Australia

, Chief Innovation and Economy Officer, City of – Simon Rubinsohn , Chief Economist, RICS

, Chief Economist, Alain Waha , Global Lead BIM & Digital Transformation, Burohappold Engineering, UK

, Global Lead BIM & Digital Transformation, Burohappold Engineering, UK Anna Queralt Fuentes , Circular Design Engagement Manager, Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Nawal Alhanaee, Head of Infrastructure Business Development at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, who will be speaking at the event, says: "I'm very much looking forward to speaking at The Big 5 Digital Festival on how the United Arab Emirates is planning for future urbanisation."

"The Festival will bring together construction stakeholders and the industry to support new connections, foster dialogue, promote innovation, and facilitate business around the world," Nawal adds.

The Big 5 Digital Festival will provide an extensive product showcase to enable global suppliers and buyers to effectively and safely conduct business. Over 500 companies will present their latest construction solutions to 20,000 expected attendees on the event's purpose-built platform. This latter will enable one-to-one video calls, chats, and networking opportunities powered by an AI-based matchmaking software.

The pandemic is shaping irreversible changes in both the construction market and the business models; The Big 5 Digital Festival will help industry stakeholders harness this change, adapt, and grow bringing together international leaders and decision makers on a digital platform from 23 to 26 November 2020.

Face-to-face meetings at The Big 5 are expected to return in 2021, from 12-15 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

To know more about The Big 5 Digital Festival - Global, visit https://www.thebig5digitalfestivalglobal.com.

ABOUT THE BIG 5

The Big 5 is the construction event providing leading-edge innovation, knowledge, and business opportunities for industry players around the world to connect, grow, and succeed.

Taking place annually in Dubai since 1979, the event has launched hundreds of thousands of products boosting the expansion of emerging markets. It has facilitated partnerships, advanced knowledge and industry best practices, while serving as the gateway for international companies to access the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions.

The Big 5 covers the full construction cycle; not only does it showcase products across dedicated sectors, it also runs alongside nine specialised events enabling industry professionals to source building solutions from around the globe for every stage of the construction projects: The Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, Windows, Doors & Facades Event, Gulf Glass, HVAC R Expo, The Big 5 Solar, Middle East Stone, the Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo.

The event includes high-level summits, practical seminars, CPD-certified workshops, and The Big 5 Impact Awards to foster collaboration, support best practices, and provide effective solutions to today's industry challenges.

The Big 5 is organised by dmg events and is free to attend for all pre-registered visitors.

