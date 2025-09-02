The Beverage Forum Europe Unveils Star Roster

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beverage Forum Europe , the highly anticipated transatlantic expansion of the leading U.S. beverage industry gathering, today announced a formidable roster of confirmed attendees and speakers for its inaugural event at Indigo at The O2 in London, 7 - 8 October, 2025.

The landmark forum, which promises to unbottle the future of beverages in Europe, will provide unparalleled access for brands aiming to break America and those poised to capture the European market. With confirmed attendance from U.S. retail giants including Walmart and Albertsons Companies, and European stalwarts including Aldi, Tesco, Ocado and Carrefour. This unprecedented convergence offers direct engagement opportunities with key buyers and decision-makers from both sides of the Atlantic.

They will be joined by global beverage leaders The Coca-Cola Company and Diageo. With portfolios of more than 200 beloved brands each, these household names bring unparalleled expertise in shaping consumer preferences and driving market leadership.

Online retailer TikTok Shop is also in attendance for brands looking to blur the lines between entertainment and shopping to reach new audiences.

A diverse and influential lineup of industry leaders, celebrated creators, and entrepreneurial visionaries are confirmed to take the stage. Speakers include: Jonas Tåhlin, President of Spirit Brands at LVMH; Olivia Ferdi, co-founder of CBD drinks brand TRIP; Charlie Morgan, co-founder of Au Vodka; Simon Squibb, investor, entrepreneur and founder of HelpBnk; Aitch, co-founder of fizzy drinks brand, SYPS; Vikkstar, British YouTuber and member of The Sidemen (Europe's largest YouTube collective) and partner in SIDES Coffee; Chris Williamson, co-founder of nootropic energy brand Neutonic; and Bill Shufelt, co-founder of Athletic Brewing Co. These pioneering voices are at the forefront of beverage innovation, creator-led brand building, and market disruption.

Danny Stepper, CEO and Executive Producer of The Beverage Forum, stated: "The beverage industry is in a period of unprecedented transformation, with creator-led brands and evolving consumer preferences dictating the pace. The Beverage Forum Europe provides the strategic intelligence and networking opportunities essential for navigating and capitalising on these dynamic shifts globally. The enthusiasm from both U.S. and European market leaders is a clear indicator of the immense value this forum will deliver."

About The Beverage Forum: The Beverage Forum is the premier gathering for senior executives across the global beverage industry. With a legacy of more than three decades of success in the U.S., The Beverage Forum provides an unparalleled platform for fostering connections, sharing strategic insights, and driving innovation to navigate the evolving global beverage landscape. The Beverage Forum Europe marks the event's inaugural expansion into the European market.

