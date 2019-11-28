The Best Roomba i7, i7+, e6 & e5 Black Friday 2019 Deals Listed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday iRobot Roomba deals are here. Experts at Consumer Articles have compared the best Roomba i7+, s9+, 980, 960, 890, 690, 650, e6 & e5 robot vacuums deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Roomba i7 deals:

Best Roomba e5 & e6 deals:

More Roomba deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

iRobot continues to make innovations on their robotic vacuum cleaners, introducing new features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, smart mapping, visual navigation, auto recharge and resume functionality and a self-emptying feature to their Roomba models. The latest entries include the Roomba i7, i7+, s9 and s9+ while the best-selling models from recent years include the Roomba 980, 960, 890, 690 and e5 robot vacuums.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021765/Black_Friday_The_Best_Deals_2019_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Consumer Articles