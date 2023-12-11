The Best Festive Bits: From 'Lit' Beaches to Mistletoe Farms, These Are The UK's Top Yuletide Hot Spots

With over three quarters (87%) of Brits wishing for 2023 to be their best Christmas yet, Samsung Ambassador, Fearne Cotton spotlights the UK's festive best bits powered by the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd: After what's been nothing short of a challenging year, over three quarters (87%) of UK adults are wishing for this Christmas to be their best one yet.

Whilst there's an endless list of things to enjoy over the holiday season – one of the most-loved outings is seeing local landmarks transform into festive wonderlands. This comes as this year, 98% of Brits are seeking value for money when planning festive outings. So, to help the nation enjoy all the best bits the UK has to offer, Fearne Cotton is spotlighting the best Christmas outings that won't break the bank. Complemented by stunning photography of local festive hotspots, powered by the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

The UK's top Christmas experiences (as voted for by the British public):

1. Festive storefronts in London, including Selfridges, Harrods & Liberty 2. Covent Garden Christmas lights, London 3. Christmas market in Edinburgh 4. Blackpool Illuminations 5. Christmas markets in Manchester 6. Festive entertainment at Trafalgar Square, London 7. Carol services at St Paul's Cathedral, London 8. Christmas concerts at York Minster 9. Christmas displays at Chatsworth House, Derbyshire 10. Christmas market at Winchester Cathedral 11. Ice Skating at Somerset House, London 12. Illumine Light Up Festival in Yorkshire 13. Haworth Village, West Yorkshire 14. Leeds Christmas Market 15. Ice Skating at Glide, Battersea Power Station in London 16. 'Reindeer' spotting in Richmond Park, Surrey – Fearne's fave!

Samsung Ambassador, Fearne Cotton comments: "There is so much beauty to be discovered in the UK over the festive season. But as joyful as this time of year can be, it's also overwhelming. I'm pleased to be spotlighting some of the nation's best places to visit this Christmas, and there's no better smartphone than the Galaxy S23 FE. I love anything to do with Christmas lights and the Nightography feature captures them so beautifully every time."

And capturing memories of these magical experiences is now easier than ever with the new Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung's latest and most affordable flagship (with pricing from £599[1]). Its epic camera capabilities will do every festive outing real justice.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the ultimate smartphone for Christmas and beyond:

Good value for money with all the best smartphone features combined into one affordable device

An epic camera to expertly snap every memory - from day to night

Long-lasting battery to power users through the festivities

Slick gaming capabilities to entertain on-the-go (journey time = sorted)

Overall, the perfect gift for Christmas and beyond

Shoppers can Claim £294 worth of rewards, including a free pair of Buds FE and £100 cashback upon purchasing – T &Cs apply [2]

Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director for Samsung UK, said: "Christmas is a time for joy and connection, so it's unsurprising that people want to capture their best moments. In fact, nearly a third (31%) of the UK say that they are most excited about the photo and video opportunities that come with Christmas outings. For those, like me, who thrive on capturing the best holiday snap, we're delighted to offer a great value device; the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Memories come to life on the Galaxy S23 FE, with its pro-grade camera features to help users snap the ultimate Christmas content. See sharp details from day to night with a 50MP high-resolution lens, 3X optical zoom and Nightography, which lets you take clear shots in lifelike colours. It also boasts long-lasting battery, so outing goers needn't worry about running out of juice mid the festive market.

What's more, the device's powerful processor enables epic on-the-go gaming and streaming, so it doubles up as the perfect travel companion. For the optimum pairing and an outstanding listening experience for just £991, users can couple with Galaxy Buds FE for rich sound quality with up to 8.5 hours of playback, the perfect stocking filler.

To find out more about the Samsung Galaxy FE devices, see here.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is only available in purple at Samsung.com and Currys.